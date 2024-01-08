Full Stack Developer

- Develop and maintain a critical internal web application (Frontend and integration) used in the document management and storage processes.
- Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, deployment, support and maintenance.
- 2nd and 3rd level support of the system/product.
- Multi-tasking between different tasks, such as support tasks, development, investigations, etc.
- Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in IT or relevant experience.
- Qualification/Certification in backend development technologies.
- 2 to 5+ years’ Development Experience.
Desired Skills:
- Java
- Angular
- HTML
- CSS