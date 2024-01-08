Full Stack Developer – Gauteng Pretoria

Jan 8, 2024

  • Develop and maintain a critical internal web application (Frontend and integration) used in the document management and storage processes.

  • Cloud, API, Java, Microservice and other Serverless development, deployment, support and maintenance.

  • 2nd and 3rd level support of the system/product.

  • Multi-tasking between different tasks, such as support tasks, development, investigations, etc.

  • Analyse and implement new system requirements specifications.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience.

  • Qualification/Certification in backend development technologies.

  • 2 to 5+ years’ Development Experience.

Desired Skills:

  • Java
  • Angular
  • HTML
  • CSS

Learn more/Apply for this position