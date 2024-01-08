Intel, DigitalBridge launch GenAI company

Intel and global investment firm DigitalBridge Group have announced the formation of Articul8 AI, an independent company offering enterprise customers a full-stack, vertically-optimised and secure generative artificial intelligence (GenAI) software platform.

The platform delivers AI capabilities that keep customer data, training and inference within the enterprise security perimeter. The platform also provides customers the choice of cloud, on-prem or hybrid deployment.

Articul8 was created with intellectual property (IP) and technology developed at Intel, and the two companies will remain strategically aligned on go-to-market opportunities and collaborate on driving GenAI adoption in the enterprise.

Arun Subramaniyan, formerly vice-president and GM in Intel’s Data Center and AI Group, has assumed leadership of Articul8 as its CEO.

“With its deep AI and HPC domain knowledge and enterprise-grade GenAI deployments, Articul8 is well positioned to deliver tangible business outcomes for Intel and our broader ecosystem of customers and partners. As Intel accelerates AI everywhere, we look forward to our continued collaboration with Articul8,” says Pat Gelsinger, Intel CEO.

DigitalBridge Ventures, the venture initiative of DigitalBridge, served as lead investor of Articul8. In addition, Intel, along with a syndicate of established venture investors, including Fin Capital, Mindset Ventures, Communitas Capital, GiantLeap Capital, GS Futures and Zain Group, has taken an equity stake in the company.

“Every global enterprise today is challenged to integrate GenAI capabilities into their workflows. Articul8 has built a scalable and easy-to-deploy GenAI software platform that is already enabling enterprises to unlock value from their proprietary data. We see GenAI as a pivotal force driving digital infrastructure, and we are pleased to collaborate with Intel to support Articul8’s growth,” says Marc Ganzi, DigitalBridge CEO.

Articul8 offers a turnkey GenAI software platform that delivers speed, security and cost-efficiency to help large enterprise customers operationalize and scale AI.

The platform was launched and optimised on Intel hardware architectures, including Intel Xeon Scalable processors and Intel Gaudi accelerators, but will support a range of hybrid infrastructure alternatives.

Following the technology’s early deployment at Boston Consulting Group (BCG), the team has scaled the platform to enterprise customers in industry segments requiring high levels of security and specialized domain knowledge, including financial services, aerospace, semiconductors and telecommunications.

“GenAI is at the forefront of our clients’ business strategy and needs. Our collaboration began nearly two years ago while the venture was still in the incubation stage at Intel. Since then, we have deployed Articul8 products for multiple clients seeking production-ready platforms with rapid time to market,” says Rich Lesser, global chair of BCG.

As an independent company supported by industry investment, Articul8 will be able to accelerate its go-to-market strategy and scale its product offerings for the broader GenAI ecosystem.