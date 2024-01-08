Intermediate Full Stack Developer – Centurion

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Full-Stack Developer to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will have a strong background in the .NET stack, particularly C# and Blazor, and will play a key role in developing and maintaining our software solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and implement software solutions.

Participate in the full software development lifecycle, including analysis, design, testing, and deployment.

Build web applications using Blazor to create responsive, interactive user interfaces.

Develop and maintain server-side applications using C# and the .NET framework.

Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve software defects and issues.

Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies to ensure our solutions remain cutting-edge.

Contribute to code reviews and maintain code quality and best practices.

Ensure the scalability, performance, and security of applications.

Minimum Requirements:

Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

Minimum of 3 years of professional experience in .NET development using C#.

of professional experience in .NET development using C#. At least 1 year of hands-on experience with Blazor for building web applications.

of hands-on experience with Blazor for building web applications. Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

Strong understanding of the .NET framework, ASP.NET Core, and Entity Framework.

Experience with database systems (e.g., SQL Server, MySQL).

Knowledge of software design patterns and best practices.

Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.

Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.

Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

Experience with cloud platforms, such as Azure or AWS.

Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development methodologies.

Previous work on projects related to aviation or flight management systems will be advantageous.

Contribution to open-source projects or a GitHub profile showcasing coding expert

Desired Skills:

BSc Information Science

Full Stack Developer

.Net /C#/Blazor

