Intermediate Full Stack Developer – Centurion – Gauteng Pretoria

Jan 8, 2024

We are seeking a highly skilled and motivated Full-Stack Developer to join our dynamic team. The successful candidate will have a strong background in the .NET stack, particularly C# and Blazor, and will play a key role in developing and maintaining our software solutions.

Key Responsibilities:

  • Collaborate with cross-functional teams to design, develop, and implement software solutions.

  • Participate in the full software development lifecycle, including analysis, design, testing, and deployment.

  • Build web applications using Blazor to create responsive, interactive user interfaces.

  • Develop and maintain server-side applications using C# and the .NET framework.

  • Troubleshoot, debug, and resolve software defects and issues.

  • Stay up-to-date with industry trends and emerging technologies to ensure our solutions remain cutting-edge.

  • Contribute to code reviews and maintain code quality and best practices.

  • Ensure the scalability, performance, and security of applications.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Bachelor’s degree in Computer Science or a related field (or equivalent work experience).

  • Minimum of 3 years of professional experience in .NET development using C#.

  • At least 1 year of hands-on experience with Blazor for building web applications.

  • Proficiency in front-end technologies such as HTML, CSS, and JavaScript.

  • Strong understanding of the .NET framework, ASP.NET Core, and Entity Framework.

  • Experience with database systems (e.g., SQL Server, MySQL).

  • Knowledge of software design patterns and best practices.

  • Ability to work independently and as part of a collaborative team.

  • Strong problem-solving and debugging skills.

  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills.

Preferred Qualifications:

  • Experience with cloud platforms, such as Azure or AWS.

  • Familiarity with Agile/Scrum development methodologies.

  • Previous work on projects related to aviation or flight management systems will be advantageous.

  • Contribution to open-source projects or a GitHub profile showcasing coding expert

Desired Skills:

  • BSc Information Science
  • Full Stack Developer
  • .Net /C#/Blazor

