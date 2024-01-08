IT Support Team Leader – Western Cape Cape Town

Job Overview:

As a “front liner” you are expected to communicate clearly with our clients and understand the pain they are in. You must always be professional without exception.

Responsibilities:

Ensuring engineers respond professionally and in a timely manner.

Ensuring the solutions, the engineers are providing are correct; provide instant training and correction if this is not the case.

Ensuring tickets are closed/put on hold where appropriate.

Ensuring escalation from First-Second-Third-Technical escalation protocol

Report any escalations to the Help Desk Manager

Provide quality and swift remote support to our clients.

Responding to support escalations and third line remediation

Troubleshoot problems relating to Office 365, Servers, Networking, SharePoint, Firewalls, VPN, Azure and other Business Applications used by our clients.

Providing a level of mentoring and support to other members of the technical team

React to service outages promptly with adherence to standard operating procedures.

Apply diagnostic utilities and best practice methodology to aid in troubleshooting. (And yes, Google/ IT Glue is your best friend, use it!)

Provide work direction, problem resolution and training to other technical support people.

Respond to assigned tickets/tasks in accordance with SLA guidelines of 4 hours utilizing Kaseya.

Record, track, and document the problem-solving process, including all actions taken, relevant research articles, software/hardware information as well as the final resolution.

Update technical support documentation and all pertinent information in IT Glue

Utilize Kaseya and other monitoring platforms to maximum efficiency.

Take ownership of tasks and follow through to ensure complete resolution.

Take a personal interest in and responsibility for the quality of work.

performed or associated with. Remember, you are an ambassador for the company.

Perform post-resolution follow-ups to help requests.

Follow all company policies and best practices such as accurate time tracking.

Follow customer issues through to completion to ensure resolution and customer satisfaction have been achieved.

Attend daily meetings with the Help Desk Manager twice a day, in the morning at the start of the day and in the afternoon at the end of the day to strategies for the day and report back on any issues.

Desired Skills:

support

team

lead

