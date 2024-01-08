Microsoft Security Specialist

Our client an established Microsoft partner known for expertise in the security realm, serving esteemed clients, is looking for a Microsoft Security Specialist. As a Microsoft security expert, your role will involve utilizing expertise in Microsoft security technology. This includes implementing, configuring, and maintaining security solutions such as Microsoft Defender, Microsoft Sentinel, Azure, and Microsoft 365.

Responsibilities:

Providing technical guidance on Microsoft security solutions,

Creating and setting up security solutions based on client needs and industry best practices,

Performing security assessments to identify risks and develop solutions,

Resolving security issues within Microsoft environments,

Creating and managing security policies,

Collaborating on projects, contributing to internal security solutions, and

Keeping abreast on Microsoft security trends.

Job Requirements:

Minimum 5 years of experience in IT security or related fields.

Proficiency in Microsoft security solutions, such as Microsoft Defender for Endpoint, Microsoft Azure Sentinel, Microsoft Cloud App Security, and Microsoft Information Protection.

Understanding of security principles including network security, endpoint security, identity and access management, and security operations.

Experience in security assessments and vulnerability management.

Strong communication and interpersonal skills.

Ability to work independently and as part of a team.

Excellent analytical and problem-solving abilities.

Eagerness to learn and develop technical skills.

Certification in Microsoft Security solutions is mandatory, while certifications in Microsoft cloud services (e.g., Azure or Microsoft 365) are highly recommended.

Additional recommended certifications include CISSP, CISM, or MCSE: Security.

A bachelor’s degree in Computer Science, Information Systems, or a related field may be advantageous.

Desired Skills:

CISSP

CISM

MCSE Security.

