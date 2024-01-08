PHP Software Developer

ENVIRONMENT:

A prestigious digital command hub situated in Cape Town is in search of a skilled PHP (Tall) Software Developer with a strong stature to create software through code composition, rectify code issues, and oversee system testing and validation alongside fellow team members. The candidate should possess at least 3 years of software development experience in any programming language, be well-versed in design patterns, development methodologies, and frameworks, and demonstrate a profound understanding of the Software Development Life Cycle (SDLC). Furthermore, a deep insight into web technologies, encompassing HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax, Tailwind, Alpine, etc., is essential.

DUTIES:

Build software by writing code.

Modify code to fix errors.

Direct system testing and validation procedures with other team members.

Create technical documentation for reference and reporting.

Work with developers and data scientists from other teams.

Work closely with their in-house team as well as outsourced service providers and partners.

Gather and evaluate user feedback.

Recommend and execute improvements.

Troubleshoot, debug, and upgrade existing software.

Integrate software components and third-party programs.

REQUIREMENTS:

A minimum of 3 years of software development in any language.

Familiarity with design patterns, development methodologies and frameworks.

High level knowledge of the SDLC

Insight of web technologies including HTML, CSS, JavaScript, Ajax, Tailwind, Alpine etc.

A thorough understanding of MySQL and related database technologies.

The ability to develop and integrate custom API’s. (Google, Facebook etc.)

Additional skills that would be to a candidate’s advantage would be:

Google Cloud experience

Machine learning experience

A good understanding of Linux

Python and PHP development languages

Experience in working with Big Data

Experience with open-source software implementation, integration, and customisation

ATTRIBUTES:

Good interpersonal skills

Deadline driven.

Clear communicator

Team-player

Proactive

Solution-driven

Ready to be accountable.

Have a keen eye for detail.

Have a proven multi-tasking record.

Stress-tolerant and great at shifting priorities as demands change.

COMMENTS:

