SAP PP Consultant

Jan 8, 2024

Our client is looking for a SAP PP Consultant to provide expertise on a S/4 Hana Template rollout project.

Key Skills Required:

  • Prepare and Deliver the UAT based on pre-prepared scripts from Poland and adapted to SA participants
  • Upload Master data in Quality
  • Upload Master data in PRD
  • Deliver interactive end user training assuming zero SAP knowledge base of users
  • Deliver interactive key user training assuming zero SAP knowledge base of users
  • Work to deadlines for the respective activities
  • Project experience for implementation

Essentials/Mandatory:

  • Project experience delivering implementations
  • Does not need to be micro-managed
  • Adherence to timelines/milestones
  • Data migration using LSMW and Data Migration Cockpit
  • Trained users S4 HANA
  • Project Experience

Desired Skills:

  • sap pp

Desired Work Experience:

  • 5 to 10 years

