Our client is looking for a SAP PP Consultant to provide expertise on a S/4 Hana Template rollout project.
Key Skills Required:
- Prepare and Deliver the UAT based on pre-prepared scripts from Poland and adapted to SA participants
- Upload Master data in Quality
- Upload Master data in PRD
- Deliver interactive end user training assuming zero SAP knowledge base of users
- Deliver interactive key user training assuming zero SAP knowledge base of users
- Work to deadlines for the respective activities
- Project experience for implementation
Essentials/Mandatory:
- Project experience delivering implementations
- Does not need to be micro-managed
- Adherence to timelines/milestones
- Data migration using LSMW and Data Migration Cockpit
- Trained users S4 HANA
- Project Experience
Desired Skills:
- sap pp
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years