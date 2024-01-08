SAP PP Consultant – KwaZulu-Natal Durban Region

Our client is looking for a SAP PP Consultant to provide expertise on a S/4 Hana Template rollout project.

Key Skills Required:

Prepare and Deliver the UAT based on pre-prepared scripts from Poland and adapted to SA participants

Upload Master data in Quality

Upload Master data in PRD

Deliver interactive end user training assuming zero SAP knowledge base of users

Deliver interactive key user training assuming zero SAP knowledge base of users

Work to deadlines for the respective activities

Project experience for implementation

Essentials/Mandatory:

Project experience delivering implementations

Does not need to be micro-managed

Adherence to timelines/milestones

Data migration using LSMW and Data Migration Cockpit

Trained users S4 HANA

Project Experience

Apply now if this role matches your skills

Desired Skills:

sap pp

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Learn more/Apply for this position