Scrum Master (ILR) at Parvana Recruitment – Gauteng Johannesburg

Our client, thriving for three decades, prioritises workforce commitment. Emphasising attitude over skills, they boast a dedicated team, many with over a decade of tenure. The company values flexibility, offers bonuses, and supports continuous learning. Following an Agile business approach, they provide diverse services with a focus on research, innovation, and improvement. This dynamic environment suits those thriving in collaboration, with a passion for learning and growth.

Evaluate ongoing tasks and lead a strategic client project, serving as a representative and leader for the business.

Implement Agile methodology for day-to-day operations, playing a versatile leadership role with multifunctional responsibilities.

Assist in prioritisation, roadmap creation, and detailed project plans, engaging internal teams for seamless support.

Implement and facilitate Scrum according to the Scrum Guide, focusing on the process and transparently communicating outcomes.

Guide the Product Owner, establish cross-functional teams through initiation workshops, and foster team morale while protecting them from interruptions and disruptions.

Hold a relevant tertiary qualification and certifications like Certified Scrum Master, Certified Scrum Professional.

Demonstrate strong experience in Agile implementation, change management, and critical project management with a focus on customer relationships.

Engage effectively at senior levels and possess proficiency in conflict management, including Nonviolent Communication, and negotiation skills.

Champion servant leadership, fostering team self-organisation, and encouraging a safe-to-fail, experimental mindset.

Excel as an excellent facilitator, emphasising Agile values, principles, and trust within the team.

Facilitate transparency and predictability, utilising strong communication skills.

Combine a broad understanding of the Software Development process, including IT terminology, with continual self-improvement through blogs, participation in scrum user groups/forums/gatherings, and ongoing professional development.

