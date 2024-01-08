Senior Business Analyst – Unit Trust – Western Cape Oakdale

Our client in Cape Town is looking for a Senior Business Analyst, who has at least 8 years’ direct experience in Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and Retirement Products) administration with in-depth knowledge of the products, legislative reporting and operational processes that support the administration of these products.

PLEASE NOTE: ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.



Ideal Qualifications:

Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one.

Advanced Business analysis certification

Experience:

At least 5 years’ experience in a senior BA role with proven experience in Business Case definition, process and business analysis on medium to large projects.

– Proven ability to abstract detail into models.

– Strong in understanding project implementation necessities.

– Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements.

– Experience in Agile and Waterfall

– Experience of full Microsoft office suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent

– Flexcube

– SQL experience

– Well versed in the BABOK tools and techniques.

Competencies and ideal personality attributes

– Keen attention to detail, passionate about exceptional client services.

– Organised and structured.

– Proven analytical and critical thinking skills.

– Unquestionable integrity.

– Proactive, self-managed, a sense of urgency and completely

outcomes driven.

– Positive and Professional, with excellent communication and

stakeholder management skills.

– Ability to be agile in approach i.e., to adjust and adapt quickly and change direction where necessary.

Desired Skills:

BABOK tools and techniques

Ability to be agile in approach

Flexcube

SQL experience

Digiata

Learn more/Apply for this position