Senior Business Analyst – Unit Trust

Our client in Cape Town is looking for a Senior Business Analyst, who has at least 8 years’ direct experience in Unit Trust and LISP (Discretionary and Life and Retirement Products) administration with in-depth knowledge of the products, legislative reporting and operational processes that support the administration of these products.
PLEASE NOTE: ONLY APPLY IF YOU QUALIFY IN FULL.
Ideal Qualifications:
Relevant tertiary qualification or studying towards one.
Advanced Business analysis certification
Experience:
At least 5 years’ experience in a senior BA role with proven experience in Business Case definition, process and business analysis on medium to large projects.
– Proven ability to abstract detail into models.
– Strong in understanding project implementation necessities.
– Proven track record of driving and implementing improvements.
– Experience in Agile and Waterfall
– Experience of full Microsoft office suite, including Advanced Excel and Visio or equivalent
– Flexcube
– SQL experience
– Well versed in the BABOK tools and techniques.
Competencies and ideal personality attributes
– Keen attention to detail, passionate about exceptional client services.
– Organised and structured.
– Proven analytical and critical thinking skills.
– Unquestionable integrity.
– Proactive, self-managed, a sense of urgency and completely
outcomes driven.
– Positive and Professional, with excellent communication and
stakeholder management skills.
– Ability to be agile in approach i.e., to adjust and adapt quickly and change direction where necessary.
- Digiata