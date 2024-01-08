Role: Senior Core Network Engineer
Location: Remote but must be based in Johannesburg, Cape Town or Durban.
Company: Prominent and highly successful information and communications technology (ICT) firm, providing exceptional prospects for advancement and professional development, while leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to ensure unparalleled service delivery.
Are you a skilled and passionate network engineer with a deep understanding of ISP network operations? Do you possess a diverse skill set that includes exceptional routing and switching expertise? If so, we invite you to apply for the position of Core Network Engineer!
Key Responsibilities:
- Managing and maintaining the entire network topology including Customer / Core circuits with a strong emphasis on both Layer 2 switching and advanced routing protocols.
- Designing, configuring, and troubleshooting complex network solutions.
- Support for operations and maintenance of the core/customer network equipment comprising butnot limited to the following platforms: – Juniper: M | MX series routers – Switching: Arista | Extreme Switching | IPinfusion OCNOS | Cumulus – Mikrotik RB – Operating Systems: Linux – Programming: Python
- Implementing automation and scripting solutions using Python or similar languages.
- Collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure efficient network operations.
Requirements:
- Essential – Valid certifications in JNCIP and MTCNA.
- Advantageous to have certifications in CCIE, Extreme XOS, MEF 2.0 or 3.0, Arista, or similar, JNCIE.
- Minimum 5 years of experience as a network engineer in the ISP industry, with comprehensive knowledge of ISP processes and procedures.
- Proficiency in Python for automation or other scripting languages for automation.
- Exceptional skills in managing and maintaining a robust backbone network.
The company is committed to fostering an environment that encourages growth, innovation, and collaboration. Joining their team means working with industry experts and cutting-edge technologies to make a significant impact in the networking field.
If you meet the above criteria and are ready to take on this challenging role, we welcome your application.
Desired Skills:
- JNCIP
- Core Network Engineer
- Senior Network Engineer
Employer & Job Benefits:
- (negotiable dependent on experience and qualifications)