Senior Core Network Engineer – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 8, 2024

Role: Senior Core Network Engineer
Location: Remote but must be based in Johannesburg, Cape Town or Durban.
Company: Prominent and highly successful information and communications technology (ICT) firm, providing exceptional prospects for advancement and professional development, while leveraging state-of-the-art technologies to ensure unparalleled service delivery.
Are you a skilled and passionate network engineer with a deep understanding of ISP network operations? Do you possess a diverse skill set that includes exceptional routing and switching expertise? If so, we invite you to apply for the position of Core Network Engineer!

Key Responsibilities:

  • Managing and maintaining the entire network topology including Customer / Core circuits with a strong emphasis on both Layer 2 switching and advanced routing protocols.
  • Designing, configuring, and troubleshooting complex network solutions.
  • Support for operations and maintenance of the core/customer network equipment comprising butnot limited to the following platforms: – Juniper: M | MX series routers – Switching: Arista | Extreme Switching | IPinfusion OCNOS | Cumulus – Mikrotik RB – Operating Systems: Linux – Programming: Python
  • Implementing automation and scripting solutions using Python or similar languages.
  • Collaborating with cross-functional teams to ensure efficient network operations.

Requirements:

  • Essential – Valid certifications in JNCIP and MTCNA.
  • Advantageous to have certifications in CCIE, Extreme XOS, MEF 2.0 or 3.0, Arista, or similar, JNCIE.
  • Minimum 5 years of experience as a network engineer in the ISP industry, with comprehensive knowledge of ISP processes and procedures.
  • Proficiency in Python for automation or other scripting languages for automation.
  • Exceptional skills in managing and maintaining a robust backbone network.

The company is committed to fostering an environment that encourages growth, innovation, and collaboration. Joining their team means working with industry experts and cutting-edge technologies to make a significant impact in the networking field.
If you meet the above criteria and are ready to take on this challenging role, we welcome your application.

Desired Skills:

  • JNCIP
  • Core Network Engineer
  • Senior Network Engineer

Employer & Job Benefits:

  • (negotiable dependent on experience and qualifications)

