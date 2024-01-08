Senior Penetration Tester – Gauteng Centurion

Boasting a Global footprint in the Financial Services space, our client seeks to grow their team in Centurion.
Required Experience:
- 5 years of experience with 3 years of industry experience in Finance/Insurance
- Knowledge of security testing methodologies, tools, and frameworks (OWASP, NIST, SANS, etc.)
- Solid knowledge of IT security (FortiGate Firewalls, Local Traffic Managers, SIEM, SOAR, EDR, XDR)
- Experience with security compliance frameworks (PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, etc.)
- Experience drafting and implementing security policies, security procedures, security design and implementation.
- Extensive knowledge of DevSecOps principles, practices, and tools, including containerization, orchestration, and automation
- Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) and infrastructure-as-code tools (Terraform)
- Familiarity with operational observability, including monitoring, log aggregation, application performance monitoring, etc
Responsibilities:
- Application Security – Up to date knowledge of security testing methodologies, tools, and frameworks (OWASP, IST, SANS, etc.)
- DevSecOps – Improve Automation of Security Controls on Deployments in Azure & On-Premise Environments
- Knowledge sharing & documentation
Apply Now for more information!
Desired Skills:
- security
- Penetration Testing
- Ethical Hacking
- Vulnerability Assessment
- Vulnerability analysis
- Application Security
Desired Work Experience:
- 5 to 10 years