Senior Penetration Tester

Boasting a Global footprint in the Financial Services space, our client seeks to grow their team in Centurion.

Required Experience:

5 years of experience with 3 years of industry experience in Finance/Insurance

Knowledge of security testing methodologies, tools, and frameworks (OWASP, NIST, SANS, etc.)

Solid knowledge of IT security (FortiGate Firewalls, Local Traffic Managers, SIEM, SOAR, EDR, XDR)

Experience with security compliance frameworks (PCI DSS, HIPAA, GDPR, etc.)

Experience drafting and implementing security policies, security procedures, security design and implementation.

Extensive knowledge of DevSecOps principles, practices, and tools, including containerization, orchestration, and automation

Experience with cloud platforms (AWS, Azure, GCP) and infrastructure-as-code tools (Terraform)

Familiarity with operational observability, including monitoring, log aggregation, application performance monitoring, etc

Responsibilities:

Application Security – Up to date knowledge of security testing methodologies, tools, and frameworks (OWASP, IST, SANS, etc.)

DevSecOps – Improve Automation of Security Controls on Deployments in Azure & On-Premise Environments

Knowledge sharing & documentation

Desired Skills:

security

Penetration Testing

Ethical Hacking

Vulnerability Assessment

Vulnerability analysis

Application Security

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

