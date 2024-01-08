Test Analyst Automation

- Analyse a process from start to finish.
- Defining and implementing test plans.
- Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.
- Collaborate with other test analysts, developers and stakeholders.
- Collaborate with external vendors.
Minimum Requirements:
- Degree in IT or relevant experience.
- 3 to 4+ years’ Software Testing experience, of which 1+ years’ experience in Test Automation.
- ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing.
- Agile working experience (Mandatory).
Desired Skills:
- Automation Test Planning
- Framework identification and implementation
- Maintenance of automation packs