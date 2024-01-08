Test Analyst Automation – Gauteng Pretoria

Jan 8, 2024

  • Analyse a process from start to finish.

  • Defining and implementing test plans.

  • Planning and effort estimation for test case execution.

  • Collaborate with other test analysts, developers and stakeholders.

  • Collaborate with external vendors.

Minimum Requirements:

  • Degree in IT or relevant experience.

  • 3 to 4+ years’ Software Testing experience, of which 1+ years’ experience in Test Automation.

  • ISTQB Advanced Level Agile Technical Tester or ISEB Intermediate Certificate in Software Testing.

  • Agile working experience (Mandatory).

Desired Skills:

  • Automation Test Planning
  • Framework identification and implementation
  • Maintenance of automation packs

