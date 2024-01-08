UI Developer – Eastern Cape Gqebera

SUMMARY:

The main goal of this position is to combine technology and design to create inviting, easy-to-use websites for consumers. This role will form part of the IT Product team and will regularly engage with to design, develop, test, implement and support current and future solutions.

PREFERRED EXPERIENCE AND EDUCATION:

BSc in Computer Science or equivalent,

Design background.

C#

.NET

Razor/Blazor

Javascript/JQuery

CSS

Bootstrap

HTML 5.0

Azure DevOps (beneficial)

Test Driven Design (beneficial)

Photoshop/Adobe Illustrator (beneficial)

REQUIRED SKILLS:

Minimum of 2 years’ experience required.

Self-Management: Applicants need to possess the drive and ability to run with the project (From conception

to user satisfaction)

to user satisfaction) Problem solving skills are essential

Language: English, is essential, other languages would be beneficial

BSc in Computer Science, Engineering, or a related field.

ESSENTIAL FUNCTIONS:

Develop, test and implementation of software solutions

Writing and implementing quality and high performing code

Working with the product owner to develop the overall look and design of the product

Client-side development with programming languages such as Bootstrap and Razor

Producing, maintaining and modifying the product’s look and feel to keep up to date with the latest trends

Ensuring the product is accessible across many platforms, including laptops and smartphones

Routinely testing websites for ease of use, speed and other quality factors

Fixing any website issues or bugs that arise

Design and develop Custom Controls

Please consider your application unsuccessful if you have not received a response within two weeks of applying.

Desired Skills:

.Net

C#

Design

Development

Engineering

About The Employer:

Our client in the IT industry is looking for a UI Developer to join their dynamic team!

Learn more/Apply for this position