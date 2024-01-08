UI / UX Designer at Parvana Recruitment – Western Cape Cape Town

Client Details:

Founded in 1990, our privately-owned client, headquartered in Cape Town, South Africa, boasts a global presence with over 500 employees. The diverse workforce includes engineers, software developers, administrative staff, and specialists in various areas such as finance, HR, facilities, digital infrastructure, and marketing. Leveraging state-of-the-art technologies and digitised processes, the company emphasises values of honesty and integrity in its interactions with clients, business partners, and employees. Additionally, they are committed to fostering global unity among their teams in pursuit of a shared vision.

Role Responsibilities:

Apply user-centered design principles to enhance usability, accessibility, and overall user satisfaction.

Perform user research and craft personas, user stories, and user flows.

Develop wireframes, mockups, and high-fidelity prototypes to convey design concepts and solutions effectively.

Collaborate with developers, business analysts, and cross-functional teams in solution development.

Conduct usability testing and integrate feedback into design iterations.

Assist the team with general administrative tasks as required.

Adhere to and contribute to the design system, including documentation and component library.

Conduct usability audits to pinpoint areas for improvement.

Participate in the scrum process.

Relevant Qualifications / Experience:

Bachelor’s degree in Applied Design (UI/UX, Graphic, Interaction).

2+ years UX/UI design experience, preferably in tech or data management.

Portfolio with desktop and mobile examples required.

Familiarity with UI/UX principles, design tools (Figma, Sketch, Adobe), and coding (HTML5, JavaScript, CSS).

Knowledgeable in responsive design, current trends, and web/mobile best practices.

Excellent English communication, analytical skills, and attention to detail.

Experience in branding, SaaS, data analytics, and business analysis.

Team player with independence, open to constructive criticism.

Familiar with agile working environments.

Job ID:

J104410

Desired Skills:

UI / UX Designer

Figma

Photoshop

