wordpress web design and graphics

Must have experience in wordpress and web design and graphics
Sales and Marketing persons also required.
Persons must note the following:
1) experience in wordpress and web design and graphics
2) Be able to Calculate and work with all foreign currencies
3) Be presentable and be able to travel into remote areas on the continent
4) Be very good in accounting and maths
5) Portuguese an advantage
6) Be able to work VERY LONG hours including Saturdays
7) Able to communicate clearly and FLUENT in English
8) No smoking environment
9) Strict Ethics, you will be subjected to a polygraph and fingerprints prior to employment
10) Must know INCOTERMS
E commerce and data capturing ability with a typing speed of at least 60 wpm essential
If you do NOT make the above criteria please do not apply.
IF you do not have a response within 30 days please note your application has been considered unsuccesful.
Desired Skills:
- marketing
- quotes
- good typing skills
- Data Capture
- wordpress
- woocommerce
- Web Design
Desired Work Experience:
- 1 to 2 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Grade 12 / Matric