AMD reveals next-gen desktop processors

Ahead of CES 2024, AMD has announced new products expanding its desktop portfolio, delivering premium experiences to gamers, content creators and everyday users through greater performance and personal AI processing.

AMD is introducing the new AMD Ryzen 8000G Series desktop processors for the AM5 platform, including the Ryzen 7 8700G, with powerful built-in graphics. AMD is also bringing the power of a dedicated AI neural processing unit (NPU) to desktop PC processors for the first time with the introduction of Ryzen AI.

Building on the longevity of socket AM4, AMD is introducing new Ryzen 5000 processors, offering users even more choices when it comes to building a system for productivity, gaming, or content creation. The new offerings include the new Ryzen 7 5700X3D, leveraging 3D V-Cache technology.

“AMD continues to lead the AI hardware revolution by offering the broadest portfolio of processors with dedicated AI engines in the x86 market,” says Jack Huynh, senior vice-president and GM: Computing and Graphics Group at AMD.

“Last year at CES, we introduced the first dedicated AI engine in an x86 processor for the mobile market. This year, we are expanding our AI leadership to desktop computing through our Ryzen 8000G Series processors. We’re excited to lead the AI PC era together with our close OEM and ecosystem partners.”

AMD Ryzen 8000G Series Desktop Processors

AMD Ryzen 8000G Series is an all-in-one desktop processor featuring up to eight cores and 16 threads. These processors are optimised for efficiency with low power draw but don’t sacrifice performance or responsiveness. They are built on top of AMD “Zen 4” architecture.

At the top of the stack, AMD Ryzen 7 8700G features eight cores, 16 threads, 24MB of Cache, and Radeon 780M graphics. AMD Ryzen 5 8600G offer six cores, 12 threads, 22MB of Cache, and Radeon 760M graphics.

Both include AMD Ryzen AI technology, including the first NPU on a desktop PC processor, able to accelerate AI software capabilities in the PC to optimise AI workloads, improve AI processing efficiencies, and unlock experiences like AI-powered noise cancellation.

All 8000G Series desktop processor models offer the fastest built-in graphics in its class with the Radeon 700M. The Ryzen 7 8700G features Radeon 780M graphics with fast built-in graphics.

The entire 8000G Series also features AMD EXPO technology, enabling higher memory frequencies and advanced timings to unlock smoother frame rates.4 Precision Boost Overdrive (PBO) allows one-touch overclocking, giving users an extra CPU boost with increased power limits.5

AMD Ryzen 5000 Series Desktop Processors

For gaming enthusiasts, AMD Ryzen 5000 Series desktop processors are built on the “Zen 3” architecture, which optimises performance with higher clock speeds and improved efficiency for a seamless gaming experience.

AMD extends this series with four new processors: AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D, AMD Ryzen 5 5700, AMD Ryzen 5 5600GT, and AMD Ryzen 5 5500GT.

The AMD Ryzen 7 5700X3D is purpose-built for gamers. With eight cores and 16 threads, the processor leverages AMD 3D V-Cache technology to deliver 100MB of on-chip memory, providing power and productivity gains for games and applications at any setting and any resolution.

OEM partners launch Ryzen 8040 Series-powered laptops

AMD OEM partners including Acer, ASUS, Lenovo, HP and Razer are introducing more AMD Ryzen 8040 Series-powered handheld gaming systems, gaming laptops and personal laptops, unlocking AI-ready capabilities for content creation and everyday productivity.

The Ryzen 8040 Series helps bring new AI PCs to market with its integrated Ryzen AI NPU on select models.