We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst with knowledge and skills of working within an Agile Release Train :
Requirements:
- Detail oriented, analytical and inquisitive.
- Ability to work independently and with others.
- Extremely organized with strong time-management skills.
- Experience and training in Agile Ways of Work including Agile Release Train ways of working and knowledge.
Skills & proficiencies:
- Analysis
- Teamwork
- Process Improvement
- Big Picture Thinking
- Work Well Under Pressure
- Communication
- Problem Solving
- Critical Thinking
- Relationship Building
Desired Skills:
- Agile release train
- Agile
- Business Analyst