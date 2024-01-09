Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst with knowledge and skills of working within an Agile Release Train :

Requirements:

Detail oriented, analytical and inquisitive.

Ability to work independently and with others.

Extremely organized with strong time-management skills.

Experience and training in Agile Ways of Work including Agile Release Train ways of working and knowledge.

Skills & proficiencies:

Analysis

Teamwork

Process Improvement

Big Picture Thinking

Work Well Under Pressure

Communication

Problem Solving

Critical Thinking

Relationship Building

Desired Skills:

Agile release train

Agile

Business Analyst

