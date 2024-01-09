Business Analyst – Western Cape Cape Town Region

Jan 9, 2024

We are looking for a Senior Business Analyst with knowledge and skills of working within an Agile Release Train :

Requirements:

  • Detail oriented, analytical and inquisitive.
  • Ability to work independently and with others.
  • Extremely organized with strong time-management skills.
  • Experience and training in Agile Ways of Work including Agile Release Train ways of working and knowledge.

Skills & proficiencies:

  • Analysis
  • Teamwork
  • Process Improvement
  • Big Picture Thinking
  • Work Well Under Pressure
  • Communication
  • Problem Solving
  • Critical Thinking
  • Relationship Building

Desired Skills:

  • Agile release train
  • Agile
  • Business Analyst

Learn more/Apply for this position