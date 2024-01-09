DevOps Engineer (Hybrid) – Western Cape Oakdale

Our client is seeking to recruit a DevOps Engineer.

Responsibilities:

Monitoring the performance and reliability of the company’s global online platforms

Monitoring the availability management, latency, efficiency, and change management

Monitoring the emergency response and capacity planning

Troubleshooting issues via proactive and reactive monitoring and alerts using observability tooling and logging service requests

Enhancing the tech stack/configurations of existing services to improve site performance and reduce issues

Recording data and managing issues with a view to participation in reviews and blameless post-mortems

Exploring and delivering on opportunities to implement automation and scripting of services, environments and toolsets

Collaborating closely with the technology teams, stakeholders and wider teams to achieve their ambitious goals

Explaining complex technical details to non-technical stakeholders

Gaining exposure to their technical teams, working closely with software development, QA, Support and IT operations

Essential Requirements:

Experience with AWS supporting a production environment

Indepth, hands-on experience with Linux??

Strong experience with Docker

Nginx?experience

Experience building and maintaining CI/CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)

Experience of infrastructure automation tooling (e.g., Terraform/Puppet)

Monitoring platforms?(ELK, Grafana or similar)

Desirable Requirements:

MySQL experience

Experience with API gateway products

Experience with message broker/event streaming platforms RabbitMQ/Kafka

Observability Platforms and Application Performance Management (preferably New Relic)?

Knowledge of Bash scripting

Working within an Agile environment using both Kanban and Scrum (preferably using Jira)

