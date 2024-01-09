DevOps Engineer (Hybrid) – Western Cape Oakdale

Our client is seeking to recruit a DevOps Engineer.
Responsibilities:
- Monitoring the performance and reliability of the company’s global online platforms
- Monitoring the availability management, latency, efficiency, and change management
- Monitoring the emergency response and capacity planning
- Troubleshooting issues via proactive and reactive monitoring and alerts using observability tooling and logging service requests
- Enhancing the tech stack/configurations of existing services to improve site performance and reduce issues
- Recording data and managing issues with a view to participation in reviews and blameless post-mortems
- Exploring and delivering on opportunities to implement automation and scripting of services, environments and toolsets
- Collaborating closely with the technology teams, stakeholders and wider teams to achieve their ambitious goals
- Explaining complex technical details to non-technical stakeholders
- Gaining exposure to their technical teams, working closely with software development, QA, Support and IT operations
Essential Requirements:
- Experience with AWS supporting a production environment
- Indepth, hands-on experience with Linux??
- Strong experience with Docker
- Nginx?experience
- Experience building and maintaining CI/CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)
- Experience of infrastructure automation tooling (e.g., Terraform/Puppet)
- Monitoring platforms?(ELK, Grafana or similar)
Desirable Requirements:
- MySQL experience
- Experience with API gateway products
- Experience with message broker/event streaming platforms RabbitMQ/Kafka
- Observability Platforms and Application Performance Management (preferably New Relic)?
- Knowledge of Bash scripting
- Working within an Agile environment using both Kanban and Scrum (preferably using Jira)
Desired Skills:
- DEVOPS
- ENGINEER
- AWS