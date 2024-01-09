DevOps Engineer (Hybrid) – Western Cape Oakdale

Jan 9, 2024

Our client is seeking to recruit a DevOps Engineer.
Responsibilities:

  • Monitoring the performance and reliability of the company’s global online platforms
  • Monitoring the availability management, latency, efficiency, and change management
  • Monitoring the emergency response and capacity planning
  • Troubleshooting issues via proactive and reactive monitoring and alerts using observability tooling and logging service requests
  • Enhancing the tech stack/configurations of existing services to improve site performance and reduce issues
  • Recording data and managing issues with a view to participation in reviews and blameless post-mortems
  • Exploring and delivering on opportunities to implement automation and scripting of services, environments and toolsets
  • Collaborating closely with the technology teams, stakeholders and wider teams to achieve their ambitious goals
  • Explaining complex technical details to non-technical stakeholders
  • Gaining exposure to their technical teams, working closely with software development, QA, Support and IT operations

Essential Requirements:

  • Experience with AWS supporting a production environment
  • Indepth, hands-on experience with Linux??
  • Strong experience with Docker
  • Nginx?experience
  • Experience building and maintaining CI/CD pipelines (preferably Jenkins)
  • Experience of infrastructure automation tooling (e.g., Terraform/Puppet)
  • Monitoring platforms?(ELK, Grafana or similar)

Desirable Requirements:

  • MySQL experience
  • Experience with API gateway products
  • Experience with message broker/event streaming platforms RabbitMQ/Kafka
  • Observability Platforms and Application Performance Management (preferably New Relic)?
  • Knowledge of Bash scripting
  • Working within an Agile environment using both Kanban and Scrum (preferably using Jira)

