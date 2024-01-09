Emmanuel Raptopoulos to head new SAP region

SAP has appointed Emmanuel (Manos) Raptopoulos as the President for SAP’s newly-created EMEA region.

The new territory comprises BeLux, France, Greece, Ireland, Italy, Netherlands, Nordics, Portugal, Spain, Turkey, the UK and the whole of the Middle East and Africa.

In this capacity, Raptopoulos will be responsible for overseeing 14 000 employees across 53 offices, servicing customers in 90 countries.

Prior to this appointment, Raptopoulos was the regional president for SAP EMEA South, now a subset of the larger EMEA region. He joined SAP in 1998 and has held several leadership roles in general management, sales, operations and consulting in both Europe and the Middle East.

“For more than 25 years, Manos Raptopoulos has successfully grown customer-facing businesses at SAP. I have confidence in his leadership and know that he will continue to champion the growth and innovation of our customers in this strategically important region for SAP,” says Scott Russell, member of the Executive Board of SAP and head of Customer Success.

“Manos is a staunch advocate for the voice of customers and partners and is an empathetic and inspirational leader of people. I am excited for Manos to lead our EMEA Region to new heights, together with our outstanding team.”

“Our customers have high expectations. They rely on SAP to run their most critical business processes, to digitally transform, to boost their sustainability, and to future proof their organizations,” says Raptopoulos. “EMEA’s next chapter will be fueled by accelerated cloud and AI innovation, underpinned by our purpose, our people, and our partnerships.

“I feel honored to lead this diverse and talented team of professionals. Together, we can make a significant impact, in this region and beyond.”