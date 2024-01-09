Full Stack Typescript / JavaScript Developer LW0587 – Gauteng Johannesburg

- 3 – 5 years experience in a similar role.
- Development and maintenance of the application (predicts the long-term parts and vehicle volumes for every part used across the next 16 years).
- Interaction with the International Office and other external partners through workshops, meetings, calls, and emails.
- Responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of technical test cases.
Minimum Requirements:
Tech stack:
- Technology Stack
- Nest JS (Nde JS), Angular, Redux, JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, SCSS
- Interface Technologies
- REST APIs, Payload: JSON, Cron Jobs, Queuing mechanisms, O-Auth 2
- Databases
- Postgres (version 11 and above), Solid SQL script syntax working knowledge (gets applied to an SAP system, to be explained in due course).
- REDIS
- Cloud Technologies and architecture
- AWS, AWS CI/CD pipelines, AWS CdeCommit, Docker-Compose, Docker
Advantage:
- Selenium
- JIRA/Confluence
- ITSM and Agile Working Model
- Experience working in remote teams.
- German speaker
- Understanding of Cloud concepts
Desired Skills:
- javascript
- typescript
- Angular
- NodeJS