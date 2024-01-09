Full Stack Typescript / JavaScript Developer LW0587 – Gauteng Johannesburg

Jan 9, 2024

  • 3 – 5 years experience in a similar role.

  • Development and maintenance of the application (predicts the long-term parts and vehicle volumes for every part used across the next 16 years).

  • Interaction with the International Office and other external partners through workshops, meetings, calls, and emails.

  • Responsible for the coordination of the technical implementation as well as the definition and execution of technical test cases.

Minimum Requirements:

Tech stack:

  • Technology Stack
    • Nest JS (Nde JS), Angular, Redux, JavaScript, Typescript, HTML, SCSS

  • Interface Technologies
    • REST APIs, Payload: JSON, Cron Jobs, Queuing mechanisms, O-Auth 2

  • Databases
    • Postgres (version 11 and above), Solid SQL script syntax working knowledge (gets applied to an SAP system, to be explained in due course).

    • REDIS

  • Cloud Technologies and architecture
    • AWS, AWS CI/CD pipelines, AWS CdeCommit, Docker-Compose, Docker

Advantage:

  • Selenium

  • JIRA/Confluence

  • ITSM and Agile Working Model

  • Experience working in remote teams.

  • German speaker

  • Understanding of Cloud concepts

