Head of Information Management (Mining) – Gauteng West Rand

The Head of ICT Digital Advisor Services will bring industry and digital transformation expertise and resources to drive target sector and client aligned ICT digital solutions, that unlock new digital business models and products for clients.

Drive the articulation and understanding of specific industry transformation trends.

Match these industry and sector priorities to relevant leading-edge technology and digital solutions and translate these into compelling pre-sales, RFP and pitch decks/ materials in collaboration with Solution Sales and Architecture leaders.

Bring the client industry and business lens to support design and prototyping of prioritised offerings and solutions, in collaboration with COE architecture experts.

Support OpCo Enterprise leaders and teams to engage C-suite level clients with relevant industry and business transformation insights.

Coach Enterprise leaders and teams to effectively articulate business and industry trends and opportunities/challenges and the ability of technology to address these.

Develop eminence and thought leadership to raise ‘share of mind’ for ICT and Business Digital transformation capabilities across the continent.

Identify and catalyse the right ecosystem partners to drive customer digital transformations

QUALIFICATIONS AND EXPERIENCE

Matric / Grade 12; plus

Bachelor’s degree in computer science, IT, Engineering, Networking, Business Administration or related qualifications

Technical Industry related certification advantageous

At least 15 years related experience in digital transformation inclusive of:

7-10 years’ experience leading business transformation initiatives.

Industry expertise in selected industries e.g. mining, manufacturing and or financial services

3-5 ears experience delivering technology/ digital transformation for large enterprises.

Ability to build trust, build alliances, and orchestrate interdisciplinary teams to the benefit of customers.

Demonstrated capability in business case development/ proposals development.

Worked across diverse cultures and geographies advantageous.

Experience working in a medium to large organisation.

Preferably experience in a consulting firm driving customer digital business outcomes.

Desired Skills:

attention to detail

Ability to take clear and economically sound decisions

organizational skills

Desired Work Experience:

5 to 10 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Degree

Learn more/Apply for this position