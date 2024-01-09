Infrastructure Architect

Qualification
Matric
Relevant IT Diploma, Degree, or equivalent qualifications (Relevant IT Diploma, Degree, or equivalent qualifications)
The following will be beneficial:
Relevant accredited courses/IT certifications (A+ & N+ & S+
AWS / Azure Certified Solutions Architect
CCNA
Project Management
ITIL
TOGAF
Experience:
5 years’ relevant work experience
At least 3 years architecture experience
MS Visio / [URL Removed] experience
Knowledge:
Architecture Principles
Data Centre Services
- VMware, SAN, AIX, Windows, Linux
Defence in Depth
Perimeter Security
Server concepts and technologies
Firewall concepts and Firewall rules
Reverse Proxy services
Load Balancing
Disaster Recovery
High Availability and clustering concepts
Network VLANs and routing
Application hosting
Cloud Services
Understanding of Financial concepts
Desired Skills:
- solutions architect
- aws
- azure
- ITIL