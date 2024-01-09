Infrastructure Architect

Qualification

Matric

Relevant IT Diploma, Degree, or equivalent qualifications (Relevant IT Diploma, Degree, or equivalent qualifications)

The following will be beneficial:

Relevant accredited courses/IT certifications (A+ & N+ & S+

AWS / Azure Certified Solutions Architect

CCNA

Project Management

ITIL

TOGAF

Experience:

5 years’ relevant work experience

At least 3 years architecture experience

MS Visio / [URL Removed] experience

Knowledge:

Architecture Principles

Data Centre Services

VMware, SAN, AIX, Windows, Linux

Defence in Depth

Perimeter Security

Server concepts and technologies

Firewall concepts and Firewall rules

Reverse Proxy services

Load Balancing

Disaster Recovery

High Availability and clustering concepts

Network VLANs and routing

Application hosting

Cloud Services

Understanding of Financial concepts

Desired Skills:

solutions architect

aws

azure

ITIL

