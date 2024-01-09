Intel delivers high-level compute for mobile, desktop, edge

At CES, Intel announced its full Intel Core 14th Gen mobile and desktop processor lineup, including powerful new HX-series mobile processors and mainstream 65-watt and 35-watt desktop processors.

In addition, the company introduced its new Intel Core mobile processor Series 1 family, led by the Intel Core 7 processor 150U, for performant mainstream thin-and-light mobile systems.

“Our Intel Core 14th Gen processor family is built to bring top-notch performance and platform features to enthusiast and mainstream PC users alike,” says Roger Chandler, Intel vice-president and GM: enthusiast PC and workstations, Client Computing Group.

“Enthusiasts on-the-go can now enjoy the best mobile experience available today with our HX-series processors. And mainstream desktop users can now experience the efficient performance and robust platform features available in our latest-gen 65-watt and 35-watt desktop processors.”

The launch of these new mobile and desktop processors at CES comes alongside the parade of new Intel Core Ultra-powered systems from Intel’s partners.

Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series

The new Intel Core 14th Gen HX-series mobile processors are built for gamers, creators and professionals who need both higher levels of compute performance and require the mobility that a laptop provides.

Led by the Intel Core i9-14900HX, featuring eight Performance-cores (P-cores) and 16 Efficient-cores (E-cores), the new HX-series combines best-in-class connectivity with single- and multi-thread performance.

Additionally, the HX-series increases creator performance thanks to 50% more E-cores in the Intel Core i7-14700HX processors.

The new processor family includes:

* Up to 5,8GHz turbo frequency delivering up to 17% better gaming performance and up to 51% faster multitasking performance versus competition.

* Up to 24 cores (eight P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads in its i9-14900HX processors.

* 50% more E-cores in its i7-14700HX processors, bringing those to 20 cores (eight P-cores, 12 E-cores) and 28 threads.

* Support for up to 192Gb of total DDR5-5600 megatransfers/second (MT/S) memory.

* Overclocking capabilities on HX series processors, including Intel Extreme Utility (XTU) and Intel Extreme Memory Profile (XMP) support.

* New Intel Application Optimization (APO) support on HX series, with six new gaming titles (eight total) supported since the initial Intel Core 14th Gen desktop launch in October 2023.

* Thunderbolt 5, delivering 80Gbps of bi-directional bandwidth, and bandwidth boost providing up to 120 Gbps, 3x the capability of today’s fastest solutions, for the best display and data experiences – in addition to Thunderbolt 4 delivering bandwidth of 40 Gbps for PC connectivity to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.

* Wireless features including integrated Intel WiFi 6E (Gig+) and available new discrete Intel WiFi 7 (5 Gig) for multi-gigabit speeds in more locations, wired-like responsiveness and extreme reliability.

* The latest in Bluetooth connectivity with support for both Bluetooth 5.4 and Bluetooth 5.3, providing exceptional performance for multiple simultaneous Bluetooth-enabled device connections.

With more than 60 Intel Core 14th Gen HX-powered partner systems coming to market in 2024, mobile enthusiasts can game, create and work on-the-go better than before.

Intel Core 14th Gen mainstream desktop processors

Intel’s expansion of the Intel Core 14th Gen desktop stack gives mainstream PC users – and businesses across various vertical markets – new ways to experience the performance of Intel’s latest-gen desktop processors.

The latest Intel desktop processors include:

* Up to 5,8GHz turbo frequency delivering up to 37% faster multi-thread performance and up to 7% better Microsoft Office performance gen-over-gen.

* Up to 24 cores (eight P-cores, 16 E-cores) and 32 threads in its i9-14900 processors.

* For the i7-14700, the addition of four E-cores for a total of 20 cores (eight P-cores, 12 E-cores) and 28 threads.

* Support for up to 192 GB of total DDR5-5600/DDR4-3200 MT/S memory – providing backward compatibility with existing Intel 600- and 700-series-based motherboards.

* Continued support for in-box thermal solutions, including the Intel Laminar RH1 and RM1 coolers.

* Next-generation wireless connectivity with support for both Intel Killer Wi-Fi 7 (5 Gig) and Intel Killer WiFi 6E (Gig+).

* Continued support for both PCIe Gen 5.0, Gen 4.0 and Thunderbolt 4 providing 40 Gbps bandwidth, in addition to integrated USB 3.2 connectivity support providing up to 20 Gbps transfer bandwidth.

At the edge, these processors enable powerful AI and compute-intensive workloads with more cores in LGA-socketed packaging.

Intel Core U Processor Series 1

The newly introduced Intel Core U mobile processor family is bringing to market the efficient, balanced performance mainstream mobile PC users desire in thin-and-light devices.

The new Intel Core U Processor Series 1 includes:

* Up to 5,4GHz turbo frequency along with up to 10 cores (two P-cores, eight E-cores) and 12 threads in its Intel Core 7 processor 150U.

* Up to 96 GB of total DDR5-5200/DDR4-3200 MT/S memory.

* Thunderbolt 4 universal connectivity for work and play, enabling 40 Gbps bandwidth for connection to multiple 4K monitors and accessories.

* Support for eight PCIe Gen 4.0 and 12 PCIe Gen 3.0 lanes for latest solid-state drive (SSD) storage.

* The latest in Bluetooth connectivity with support for both Bluetooth 5.4 and Bluetooth 5.3, including Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) audio enabling low-power, immersive, high-fidelity PC sonic experiences and support for new Bluetooth Auracast capabilities for broadcast audio tuning, personal audio sharing, and enhanced accessibility for hearing aids and new assisted listening services.

* Next-generation wireless connectivity with support for both Intel Killer WiFi 7 (5 Gig) and Intel Killer WiFi 6E (Gig+).

Mobile systems powered by the Intel Core U Processor Series 1 will come to market in the first quarter of 2024.