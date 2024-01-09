Intermediate C#.Net (API) Developer

Do you want to work from home 90% of the time, no retrenchments and receive excellent benefits? Our client who are experts in taxation have a fantastic opportunity available for an Intermediate C#.Net (API) Developer! With the offices situated in Somerset West/Cape Town and Johannesburg/Pretoria should you not be local to the area, they are willing to even pay for your relocation.

You will be required to be involved in the development of a public facing website based on Microsoft products, including the development of API’s (Application Program Interfaces) and message integration functionality. The development will be done using C# within the Microsoft IDE to develop service-oriented Microsoft DotNet based applications. These applications integrate with various user channels solutions ranging from web, rich clients, and batch users to a mobile application. The work contains a portion of support and refactoring of existing code as well as new development (extend it for new functionality) and add extra integration points.

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 10 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

Experience with integration solutions utilizing both JSON and XML message exchange.

Experience with XML messaging and schema validation of these messages is important within an IBM MQ Client interaction.

Desired Skills:

C#

XML

JSON

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

