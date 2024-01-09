Intermediate Data Scientist – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Work from home, excellent benefits, and no retrenchments. Does this appeal to you? Our client who are giants in the taxation field are offering an excellent opportunity for an Intermediate Data Scientist. Should you not be local to their offices situated in Johannesburg or Pretoria being 90% remote.

You will join a team of specialists to work together with the current internal capacity and the client on various projects. You will be responsible for, amongst others, the following:

Acquire, extract, process and synthesize datasets from SARS’s systems.

Meeting specified data standards required for general data requests, specialized data requests as well as ad hoc requests including analysis thereof to provide insights and identify revenue opportunities.

Provide advisory support on data analytics, predictive modeling as well as data mining techniques to fully utilize data to the benefit of the organization.

Develop, amend, update, and enhance available scripts to improve the extraction methods used.

Assist with the practical implementation of the identified machine learning model techniques.

Qualification and experience:

Minimum Honors degree in a Data Science related qualification or a relevant/appropriate certification in Data Science.

Advanced knowledge of business information management.

Highly skilled in advanced analytics and big data.

Relevant knowledge of statistical analysis tools; SQL, SAS, STATA.

Relevant knowledge of programming languages like python to wrangle and clean datasets.

At least 5 years advanced working experience in data analytics and business intelligence environment.

Knowledge of the enterprise data warehouse environment and creation of data marts.

Experience in managing and using large data sets.

