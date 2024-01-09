Intermediate Front End Developer

Are you an Intermediate Front End Developer, looking for an exciting new opportunity to help you further your career? Our client has an amazing permanent position available based in either Western Cape – Somerset West, Pretoria, or Johannesburg while being 90% remote. Specialising in the Taxation space our client offers a fantastic list of benefits.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or matric and at least 3 years relevant experience as a front-end developer as part of a team in a software development team.

Keen interest to continue to be a Front-End developer and deepen knowledge and skill.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools, technologies, frameworks and techniques related to software development.

A strong knowledge of JavaScript, Angular/Typescript, REST framework, JSON and XML. Skills and Knowledge requirements

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow and collaborate on a common design model.

Keen to work with team development tools: Use of source control applications (preferably GIT) and build tools (preferably Jenkins); Use of a UML tool for documentation.

Responsibilities/Tasks:

Implement new Front-End requirements using Angular/Typescript and Bootstrap with JavaScript, HTML5, CSS.

Maintain existing Front-End applications written in Angular/Typescript.

Implement the SARS ‘look and feel’ and usability guidelines for Front-End development.

If you’re keen on beginning your next chapter, hit apply and we will be in touch!

Desired Skills:

Javascript

CSS

SQL

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

