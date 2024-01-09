Intermediate Java Developer

A fantastic opportunity awaits for an Intermediate Java Developer with our clients who are experts in taxation. You get to work from home, experience fantastic benefits and security with a permanent position!

Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences or matric and relevant work experience.

A strong knowledge of Java is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as an intermediary back-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Interested? Hit the apply button and get started on a better future now!

Desired Skills:

Java

javascript

angular

python

jython

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

