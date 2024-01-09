A fantastic opportunity awaits for an Intermediate Java Developer with our clients who are experts in taxation. You get to work from home, experience fantastic benefits and security with a permanent position!
Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences or matric and relevant work experience.
- A strong knowledge of Java is essential.
- 2-3 years relevant experience as an intermediary back-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
- Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g. JavaScript, Angular, Python/Jython).
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
Interested? Hit the apply button and get started on a better future now!
Desired Skills:
- Java
- javascript
- angular
- python
- jython
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years