Our clients who are giants specializing in Taxation have a fantastic opportunity available for an Intermediate SQL Developer. You can work from home, experience great benefits and have the security of a permanent position. This position will be based in Pretoria or Johannesburg but will be 90% remote.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences and/ or at least 4-5 years relevant experience as a SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- Relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) will be beneficial.
- 2 years relevant experience as an Intermediate SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
- A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.
- Experience working with security sensitive data (beneficial)
Responsibilities:
- Develop complex T-SQL queries, Stored Procedures and Triggers.
- Assist in the design of the relational database architecture for new development projects.
- Develop new / alter existing SQL objects based off a set of requirements.
- Troubleshoot SQL objects that fail.
- Support the development team in troubleshooting application performance using SQL profiler and optimizing SQL queries or tuning indexing.
- Service requests from business, which include changes to processes or ad hoc data requests.
- Develop according to set coding standards and processes.
- Collaborate with Business Analysts to define scope and goals, track milestones, decide priorities, and report regularly to team leaders and BA’s.
- Work with Business Analysts to identify and understand source data systems.
- Contribute to all phases of the SDLC process extending from requirements gathering and design to development, testing and deployment.
- Investigate and fix production issues.
- Develop and test extraction, transformation and load processes.
- Work in a very data driven environment and use data analysis skills to anticipate and fix bugs.
- Supporting production databases.
- Monitor production databases regularly or respond to any database issues by bringing down the database or taking the database offline.
- Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of database management systems.
Desired Skills:
- SQL
- XML
- json
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years