Intermediate SQL Developer

Our clients who are giants specializing in Taxation have a fantastic opportunity available for an Intermediate SQL Developer. You can work from home, experience great benefits and have the security of a permanent position. This position will be based in Pretoria or Johannesburg but will be 90% remote.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering/Mathematical Sciences and/ or at least 4-5 years relevant experience as a SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment

Relevant Microsoft Certification (SQL developer/Azure) will be beneficial.

2 years relevant experience as an Intermediate SQL developer as part of a team in a software development environment.

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology.

Experience working with security sensitive data (beneficial)

Responsibilities:

Develop complex T-SQL queries, Stored Procedures and Triggers.

Assist in the design of the relational database architecture for new development projects.

Develop new / alter existing SQL objects based off a set of requirements.

Troubleshoot SQL objects that fail.

Support the development team in troubleshooting application performance using SQL profiler and optimizing SQL queries or tuning indexing.

Service requests from business, which include changes to processes or ad hoc data requests.

Develop according to set coding standards and processes.

Collaborate with Business Analysts to define scope and goals, track milestones, decide priorities, and report regularly to team leaders and BA’s.

Work with Business Analysts to identify and understand source data systems.

Contribute to all phases of the SDLC process extending from requirements gathering and design to development, testing and deployment.

Investigate and fix production issues.

Develop and test extraction, transformation and load processes.

Work in a very data driven environment and use data analysis skills to anticipate and fix bugs.

Supporting production databases.

Monitor production databases regularly or respond to any database issues by bringing down the database or taking the database offline.

Monitoring or optimizing the performance, security, backup, recovery or integrity of database management systems.

Interested in a better future? Hit the apply button now!

Desired Skills:

SQL

XML

json

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Learn more/Apply for this position