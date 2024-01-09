Intermediate Web (Front-end) Developer

Are you an Intermediate Web (Front-end) Developer looking for an exciting new opportunity?

Our client has an amazing permanent position available in Pretoria! Our client, specialists in the taxation space and offers a list of excellent benefits.

Minimum Requirements:

Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 5 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment

A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.

2-3 years relevant experience as an Intermediary Front-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment. Exposure as a lead Developer within a team will be advantages.

Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g., JavaScript, Angular, React)

Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.

A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology

If you’re keen, hit apply and we will be in touch!

Desired Skills:

Javascript

angular

react

SDLC

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

