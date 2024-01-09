Are you an Intermediate Web (Front-end) Developer looking for an exciting new opportunity?
Our client has an amazing permanent position available in Pretoria! Our client, specialists in the taxation space and offers a list of excellent benefits.
Minimum Requirements:
- Relevant tertiary qualification in Information Technology or Computer/Engineering Sciences and/ or at least 5 years relevant experience as a developer as part of a team in a software development environment
- A strong knowledge of Microsoft web development toolsets is essential.
- 2-3 years relevant experience as an Intermediary Front-end developer as part of a team in a software development environment. Exposure as a lead Developer within a team will be advantages.
- Experience in scripting languages is preferred (e.g., JavaScript, Angular, React)
- Ability to work in a team environment: Follow mentorship/provide team leader mentorship, collaborate on a common (UML) design model.
A good understanding of the SDLC process, tools and techniques specifically as applied to software development methodology
If you’re keen, hit apply and we will be in touch!
Desired Skills:
- Javascript
- angular
- react
- SDLC
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years