IT Intern (NOC Engineer) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Jan 9, 2024

Role Purpose:
Responsible for ensuring stability of the network and optimal customer satisfaction
Key Performance Areas

  • Customer communication (30%)
  • Incident logging (20%)
  • Incident handling (20%)
  • Trouble shooting (20%)
  • Teamwork (10%)

Competency Requirements:
Knowledge:

  • Knowledge of networks in the telecommunications industry (Cisco WANs / LAN)
  • Knowledge of customer service principles
  • Knowledge of effective customer engagement

Skills:

  • Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
  • Understanding of network design
  • Analytical thinker
  • Customer Centricity

Behavioral:

  • Customer responsiveness
  • Results driven
  • Problem solving
  • Attention to detail
  • Stress tolerance
  • Resilience
  • Proactivity
  • Resilience

Minimum Qualifications:

  • Degree in IT

Minimum Experience:

  • No experience required

Other Requirements:

  • Must be willing to work weekend shifts monthly
  • Must be willing to work flexible shifts
  • Must be willing to work night shift

Key Performance Area:
Customer Communication:

  • Deal with customers, either telephonically or via email, in a courteous, efficient and prompt manner.
  • Priortise customer centricity and utulie empathy in all communications.
  • All emails to be written in appropriate business language
  • Ensure “active” listening at all times when dealing with customers

Incident Logging

  • Capture detailed, accurate information of the incident, either telephonically or via email

Incident Handling

  • Adhere to standard operating procedures
  • Follow up on all assigned tickets and ensure customers are updated hourly
  • Escalate outstanding incidents to suppliers or senior engineers for resolution
  • Adhere to daily standards regarding the closing of tickets

Trouble shooting

  • Diagnose the problem, identify the root cause and resolve the issue as quickly as possible

Teamwork:

  • Work with collegues to achieve overall team goals
  • Highlight problems and work with team to find solutions
  • Take personal ownership of problems with full accountability

Key Performance Indicator:
Customer Communication:

  • Positive feedback from customers
  • Emails attended to before end of shift
  • Phones answered within 3 rings
  • Professional company image
  • Accurate, clear understanding of the issue

Incident Logging

  • Ticket raised within 15 minutes of receiving the call or email

Trouble shooting

  • Adhere to standard operating procedure

Teamwork:

  • Demonstrate willingness to assist others
  • Suggest solutions instead of problems
  • Go the extra mile for the customer

Desired Skills:

  • intern
  • graduate
  • customer
  • networks

Learn more/Apply for this position