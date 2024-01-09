IT Intern (NOC Engineer) – Gauteng Johannesburg North

Role Purpose:

Responsible for ensuring stability of the network and optimal customer satisfaction

Key Performance Areas

Customer communication (30%)

Incident logging (20%)

Incident handling (20%)

Trouble shooting (20%)

Teamwork (10%)

Competency Requirements:

Knowledge:

Knowledge of networks in the telecommunications industry (Cisco WANs / LAN)

Knowledge of customer service principles

Knowledge of effective customer engagement

Skills:

Strong written and verbal communication skills in English

Understanding of network design

Analytical thinker

Customer Centricity

Behavioral:

Customer responsiveness

Results driven

Problem solving

Attention to detail

Stress tolerance

Resilience

Proactivity

Resilience

Minimum Qualifications:

Degree in IT

Minimum Experience:

No experience required

Other Requirements:

Must be willing to work weekend shifts monthly

Must be willing to work flexible shifts

Must be willing to work night shift

Key Performance Area:

Customer Communication:

Deal with customers, either telephonically or via email, in a courteous, efficient and prompt manner.

Priortise customer centricity and utulie empathy in all communications.

All emails to be written in appropriate business language

Ensure “active” listening at all times when dealing with customers

Incident Logging

Capture detailed, accurate information of the incident, either telephonically or via email

Incident Handling

Adhere to standard operating procedures

Follow up on all assigned tickets and ensure customers are updated hourly

Escalate outstanding incidents to suppliers or senior engineers for resolution

Adhere to daily standards regarding the closing of tickets

Trouble shooting

Diagnose the problem, identify the root cause and resolve the issue as quickly as possible

Teamwork:

Work with collegues to achieve overall team goals

Highlight problems and work with team to find solutions

Take personal ownership of problems with full accountability

Key Performance Indicator:

Customer Communication:

Positive feedback from customers

Emails attended to before end of shift

Phones answered within 3 rings

Professional company image

Accurate, clear understanding of the issue

Incident Logging

Ticket raised within 15 minutes of receiving the call or email

Trouble shooting

Adhere to standard operating procedure

Teamwork:

Demonstrate willingness to assist others

Suggest solutions instead of problems

Go the extra mile for the customer

Desired Skills:

intern

graduate

customer

networks

Learn more/Apply for this position