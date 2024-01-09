IT Intern (NOC Engineer)

Role Purpose:
Responsible for ensuring stability of the network and optimal customer satisfaction
Key Performance Areas
- Customer communication (30%)
- Incident logging (20%)
- Incident handling (20%)
- Trouble shooting (20%)
- Teamwork (10%)
Competency Requirements:
Knowledge:
- Knowledge of networks in the telecommunications industry (Cisco WANs / LAN)
- Knowledge of customer service principles
- Knowledge of effective customer engagement
Skills:
- Strong written and verbal communication skills in English
- Understanding of network design
- Analytical thinker
- Customer Centricity
Behavioral:
- Customer responsiveness
- Results driven
- Problem solving
- Attention to detail
- Stress tolerance
- Resilience
- Proactivity
- Resilience
Minimum Qualifications:
- Degree in IT
Minimum Experience:
- No experience required
Other Requirements:
- Must be willing to work weekend shifts monthly
- Must be willing to work flexible shifts
- Must be willing to work night shift
Key Performance Area:
Customer Communication:
- Deal with customers, either telephonically or via email, in a courteous, efficient and prompt manner.
- Priortise customer centricity and utulie empathy in all communications.
- All emails to be written in appropriate business language
- Ensure “active” listening at all times when dealing with customers
Incident Logging
- Capture detailed, accurate information of the incident, either telephonically or via email
Incident Handling
- Adhere to standard operating procedures
- Follow up on all assigned tickets and ensure customers are updated hourly
- Escalate outstanding incidents to suppliers or senior engineers for resolution
- Adhere to daily standards regarding the closing of tickets
Trouble shooting
- Diagnose the problem, identify the root cause and resolve the issue as quickly as possible
Teamwork:
- Work with collegues to achieve overall team goals
- Highlight problems and work with team to find solutions
- Take personal ownership of problems with full accountability
Key Performance Indicator:
Customer Communication:
- Positive feedback from customers
- Emails attended to before end of shift
- Phones answered within 3 rings
- Professional company image
- Accurate, clear understanding of the issue
Incident Logging
- Ticket raised within 15 minutes of receiving the call or email
Trouble shooting
- Adhere to standard operating procedure
Teamwork:
- Demonstrate willingness to assist others
- Suggest solutions instead of problems
- Go the extra mile for the customer
Desired Skills:
- intern
- graduate
- customer
- networks