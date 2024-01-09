“Embark on a digital revolution with a retail giant that’s rewriting the rules of innovation!
We’re on the lookout for a dynamic IT Project Manager to spearhead our technological evolution.
Join us in reshaping the future of retail and lead the charge in delivering cutting-edge IT solutions that redefine the customer experience!”
Required Experience:
- Preference is for experience in Retail
- Demonstrated moderate level project management experience preferably in a multinational professional services environment
- Proven client engagement experience
- Demonstrated understanding of the project life cycle
- Demonstrated competency in project change management.
- Proven experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints
Qualifications & Certifications:
- Project Management degree or equivalent with a moderate level of related experience
- Additional preference for experience in Merch Planning applications/systems like RPAS and JDA.
Don’t Waste Time, Apply Now !!
Desired Skills:
- RPAS
- JDA
- Retail
- Retail Management
- Project Manager
- project life cycle
- merch planning applications
- client engagement