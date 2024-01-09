IT Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

“Embark on a digital revolution with a retail giant that’s rewriting the rules of innovation!

We’re on the lookout for a dynamic IT Project Manager to spearhead our technological evolution.

Join us in reshaping the future of retail and lead the charge in delivering cutting-edge IT solutions that redefine the customer experience!”

Required Experience:

Preference is for experience in Retail

Demonstrated moderate level project management experience preferably in a multinational professional services environment

Proven client engagement experience

Demonstrated understanding of the project life cycle

Demonstrated competency in project change management.

Proven experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints

Qualifications & Certifications:

Project Management degree or equivalent with a moderate level of related experience

Additional preference for experience in Merch Planning applications/systems like RPAS and JDA.

Desired Skills:

RPAS

JDA

Retail

Retail Management

Project Manager

project life cycle

merch planning applications

client engagement

