IT Project Manager – KwaZulu-Natal Durban

Jan 9, 2024

“Embark on a digital revolution with a retail giant that’s rewriting the rules of innovation!

We’re on the lookout for a dynamic IT Project Manager to spearhead our technological evolution.

Join us in reshaping the future of retail and lead the charge in delivering cutting-edge IT solutions that redefine the customer experience!”

Required Experience:

  • Preference is for experience in Retail
  • Demonstrated moderate level project management experience preferably in a multinational professional services environment
  • Proven client engagement experience
  • Demonstrated understanding of the project life cycle
  • Demonstrated competency in project change management.
  • Proven experience managing expectations when balancing alternatives against business and financial constraints

Qualifications & Certifications:

  • Project Management degree or equivalent with a moderate level of related experience
  • Additional preference for experience in Merch Planning applications/systems like RPAS and JDA.

Don’t Waste Time, Apply Now !!

Desired Skills:

  • RPAS
  • JDA
  • Retail
  • Retail Management
  • Project Manager
  • project life cycle
  • merch planning applications
  • client engagement

Learn more/Apply for this position