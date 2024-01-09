IT Support Administrator – Western Cape Cape Town

ENVIRONMENT:

Our client, a digital innovation, development, and execution partner, is looking for an IT Support Administrator to join their team and offer system support and administration to meet the organization and user requirements. Your primary duties will include maintenance of computer networks, hardware, software, and other related systems and replacing faulty network hardware components when necessary. You will also be working closely with the users of their network to identify potential issues and fix existing problems.

DUTIES:

Installation, configuration and maintenance of computer hardware, software, systems, networks, printers, and scanners.

Providing technical support across the company remotely and in person.

Repairing and replacing equipment as necessary.

Timely procurement of equipment and software.

Ensure IT assets are accounted for and securely wiped and disposed of/recycled when necessary.

Responding in a timely manner to service issues and requests within the organization.

Assisting in Testing new technology within the organization.

Continuously provide Feedback on processes and procedures to improve efficiency within your department.

General support.

Hardware and asset management.

Security and server administration.

REQUIREMENTS:

1 – 2 years of experience working in a similar role.

Excellent problem-solving and troubleshooting skills.

Process-oriented with great documentation skills.

Knowledge of best practices and IT operations in an always-up, always-available service.

A good understanding of network infrastructure and network hardware.

Familiarity with the following Technologies would be ideal:

Linux/Unix, MacOS operating systems.

CompTIA A+ certification and/or CompTIA N+ or CCNA related certifications

Knowledge of Python would be an advantage.

AWS experience is advantageous.

ATTRIBUTES:

Collaborative with a technical, logical thought process.

Problem solver and a independent thinker

Enthusiasm and passion for Information Technology.

Good Time Management skills.

Excellent attention to detail.

A patient and self-contained individual.

While we would really like to respond to every application, should you not be contacted for this position within 10 working days please consider your application unsuccessful.

COMMENTS:

When applying for jobs, ensure that you have the minimum job requirements. Only SA Citizens will be considered for this role. If you are not in the mentioned location of any of the jobs, please note your relocation plans in all applications for jobs and correspondence. Apply here [URL Removed] e-mail a Word copy of your CV to [Email Address Removed] and mention the reference number of the job.

Desired Skills:

IT

Support

Administrator

Learn more/Apply for this position