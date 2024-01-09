IT Technician

Jan 9, 2024

Job Vacancy Description

  • Resolve incidents on-site and remotely.
  • Load, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers and peripherals.
  • Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals.
  • Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet).
  • Load, setup and provide administrative support on Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016 and Server 2019
  • Roll out Hardware and Software.
  • Participate in Customer IT projects.
  • Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes.
  • Participate as part of a team and individually.
  • Available to work after-hours if required.

Qualifications:

  • Matriculation (Compulsory)
  • MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory) MCP (Advantage)
  • A+ and N+ (Advantage)
  • Valid Driver’s License and Own Reliable Transport (Compulsory)Experience Required:
  • 3 Years’ Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support)
  • Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems. Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
  • Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012
  • Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet)
  • Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician
  • Voip PBX Experience – Install and configure PBX, manage & create extensions
  • Virtual Server Experience – HyperV or VMware – Preferably HyperV
  • WLAN (WIFI) Experience – (Any) Tplink, Aruba, Cisco, Unifi – Preferably Ubiquity Unifi
  • Desktop & Laptop Support Windows 8-11
  • Server Experience, Active Directory, File Server, Windows Server 2008 to current 2022
  • Office 365 support experience
  • Ticketing support system
  • Firewall Experience
  • Managed Switch & VLAN Experience
  • Backup Software
  • VPN Experience – Setup, Configure or install
  • Office 365 Tenant experience
  • Sharepoint experience

Requirements:

  • South African Citizen
  • Fully Bi-Lingual
  • Presentable with strong people skills.
  • Contactable references.
  • No Criminal Record and clean credit check.
  • Must be well organised, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service.
  • Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction.
  • Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail.

Desired Skills:

  • It Technician
  • office automation
  • firewall
  • Pabx
  • PBX
  • Voip

