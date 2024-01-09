IT Technician – Gauteng Johannesburg Region

Job Vacancy Description
- Resolve incidents on-site and remotely.
- Load, Setup and Customize software/hardware and install PC’s, Printers and peripherals.
- Hardware & Software fault diagnoses and problem solving on PC’s Printers and peripherals.
- Fault diagnosis and problem solving on LAN (Ethernet).
- Load, setup and provide administrative support on Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 10, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012, Server 2016 and Server 2019
- Roll out Hardware and Software.
- Participate in Customer IT projects.
- Adhere to internal Administration & Operational processes.
- Participate as part of a team and individually.
- Available to work after-hours if required.
Qualifications:
- Matriculation (Compulsory)
- MCSE or equivalent diploma (Compulsory) MCP (Advantage)
- A+ and N+ (Advantage)
- Valid Driver’s License and Own Reliable Transport (Compulsory)Experience Required:
- 3 Years’ Experience in the IT industry. (Desktop & Server Support)
- Desktop Hardware, Software (Microsoft Products) and Windows operating systems. Peripheral installations and fault diagnosis
- Windows XP, Windows 7, Windows 8, Server 2003, Server 2008, Server 2012
- Knowledge of LAN cabling and topology (Ethernet)
- Solid work experience as a Desktop / Server & LAN field technician
- Voip PBX Experience – Install and configure PBX, manage & create extensions
- Virtual Server Experience – HyperV or VMware – Preferably HyperV
- WLAN (WIFI) Experience – (Any) Tplink, Aruba, Cisco, Unifi – Preferably Ubiquity Unifi
- Desktop & Laptop Support Windows 8-11
- Server Experience, Active Directory, File Server, Windows Server 2008 to current 2022
- Office 365 support experience
- Ticketing support system
- Firewall Experience
- Managed Switch & VLAN Experience
- Backup Software
- VPN Experience – Setup, Configure or install
- Office 365 Tenant experience
- Sharepoint experience
Requirements:
- South African Citizen
- Fully Bi-Lingual
- Presentable with strong people skills.
- Contactable references.
- No Criminal Record and clean credit check.
- Must be well organised, have good oral and written communication skills, leadership skills and a commitment to customer service.
- Self-motivated with the ability to work with minimal direction.
- Ability to handle confidential matters, set priorities, work well under pressure with attention to detail.
Desired Skills:
- It Technician
- office automation
- firewall
- Pabx
- PBX
- Voip