Junior Business Analyst

Experience Requirements:

BSc / BCom Degree in Information Systems, Finance or BTECH in Information Technology or FIS

Minimum of 3 years’ experience within the relevant business function or information technology environment

Experience working on the SAP FI module is Essential

Demonstrated success in managing projects relating to superior performance and continuous improvement

Valid Code EB drivers’ license

Demonstrated business and system knowledge of the SAP FI module

Advanced end user computer skills (MS Office, Project, Visio etc.)

Key Duties & Responsibilities

SAP End-User Support

Assist end users to resolve SAP (FI) related issues across the Client Business.

Provide clear problem definition and liaise with necessary technical experts/external consultants to resolve technical SAP issues related to the Finance (FI) module.

Create and maintain user training manuals and e-learning material in conjunction with the business (super users) and learning team.

Support the business after hours as and when required in order to maintain systems, meet operational and project requirements

Be prepared to travel from time to time as per business operations and project needs

Demonstrate working knowledge in setting up config for SAP Finance

Demonstrate working knowledge and a good understanding on how to set up config and understand the FI process within SAP i.e. Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, General Ledger and Month end closing

Experience and knowledge working with SAP FI and SAP BW

System Opportunity Identification

Support the Applications Manager and the Business in identifying IT application solutions to address key Business requirements within FI.

Quantify savings and efficiencies related to these opportunities and draw up Business Case documentation for submission to the Application Manager.

Application Development, Enhancement and Implementation

Serve as a liaison between the Business and technical consultants to ensure the implementation of identified system enhancements for FI.

Execute on small Business projects requiring IT systems implementation.

Meet with relevant Business representatives to establish, understand and document detailed Business requirements to be met by the project.

Compile and agree a scope definition document as well as functional specification document and ensure that full sign off is achieved prior to implementation.

Assist with the calculation of the business case and return on investment with relevant Business users and stakeholders.

Plan for project-related hardware and software requirements by liaising on an on-going basis with the infrastructure team and external software supplier(s).

SAP User Profile Maintenance

Communicate with Authorisations team to assist with creation and maintenance of user profiles in SAP in keeping with risk and audit standards.

Assist with resolving user profile audit queries.

System Auditing

Conduct regular system compliance audits for the FI module.

Report on system non-compliance by users to the Applications Manager.

Identify and highlight business risk to the Applications Manager as a result of non-compliance.

Recommend compensating controls to the Applications Manager.

Reporting

Develop appropriate reports for the SAP FI module as requested by the Business.

Maintain and proactively enhance reports.

Run reports in the system as required by the Business.

Technical Expertise

Provide ongoing advice and support on best practice to ensure continuous improvement within Business systems and applications.

Develop specialist knowledge of the SAP FI module, identify opportunities to deliver best value solutions and make recommendations to the Applications Manager.

Resolution of system non-compliance

System audit coverage

Desired Skills:

SAP

SAP FI

Finance

Compliance

Desired Work Experience:

2 to 5 years

Desired Qualification Level:

Diploma

About The Employer:

Purpose of the Role

– We are currently looking to appoint a Junior Business Analyst, with experience on the SAP FI module, to be part of our dynamic Client IT team.

– As the Junior Business Analyst (FI), you will be responsible for working in conjunction with the Business to identify, design and specify applications solutions that meet the Business requirements and achieve the Business benefit; and to facilitate the implementation of identified solutions utilising recognised project management methodologies.

Learn more/Apply for this position