Mid Perl Developer – Western Cape Oakdale

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Mid Perl Developer.

Responsibilities:

Performs constructive design and code reviews while mentoring junior developers

Collaborate with Product to ensure product roadmap items are delivered on time

Contribute to requirement analysis, design, code, and unit testing of software components using agile software development processes

Frequent interaction with product, architecture, data and operations teams

Enable rapid feature development without cutting quality

Create and maintain documentation for live ops, debugging, and general knowledge

Requirements:

Good communication and coaching/mentoring skills

Must be ambitious and be willing to take ownership of what you work on

Good problem-solving and organizational skill set

Self-motivated and a willingness to get stuck in

Understands the importance, the purpose, and the implementation of testing

Experience of supporting, modifying, and maintaining systems

An ability to effectively understand and translate product and business requirements into technical solutions

Desirable Experience:

2+ years of full-time software engineering experience

Experience with version control systems, preferably git

Experience with RESTful services integration and development

Experience working with a major cloud platform preferred (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure)

Experience delivering applications using CI/CD tools following best practices. (Docker, Helm, Jenkins, ArgoCD)

Essential Skills:

Good experience with Modern Perl

Good experience working with Dancer2 or other MVC framework

Good experience with Database Technologies

Good knowledge of Testing Frameworks

Desirable Skills:

Knowledge of Go, Python or Rust

Knowledge of EDA or Messaging Architectures

Knowledge of Package and Dependency Management

Desired Skills:

perl

mvc

dancer2

go

python

Learn more/Apply for this position