Mid Perl Developer – Western Cape Oakdale

Jan 9, 2024

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Mid Perl Developer.
Responsibilities:

  • Performs constructive design and code reviews while mentoring junior developers
  • Collaborate with Product to ensure product roadmap items are delivered on time
  • Contribute to requirement analysis, design, code, and unit testing of software components using agile software development processes
  • Frequent interaction with product, architecture, data and operations teams
  • Enable rapid feature development without cutting quality
  • Create and maintain documentation for live ops, debugging, and general knowledge

Requirements:

  • Good communication and coaching/mentoring skills
  • Must be ambitious and be willing to take ownership of what you work on
  • Good problem-solving and organizational skill set
  • Self-motivated and a willingness to get stuck in
  • Understands the importance, the purpose, and the implementation of testing
  • Experience of supporting, modifying, and maintaining systems
  • An ability to effectively understand and translate product and business requirements into technical solutions

Desirable Experience:

  • 2+ years of full-time software engineering experience
  • Experience with version control systems, preferably git
  • Experience with RESTful services integration and development
  • Experience working with a major cloud platform preferred (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure)
  • Experience delivering applications using CI/CD tools following best practices. (Docker, Helm, Jenkins, ArgoCD)

Essential Skills:

  • Good experience with Modern Perl
  • Good experience working with Dancer2 or other MVC framework
  • Good experience with Database Technologies
  • Good knowledge of Testing Frameworks

Desirable Skills:

  • Knowledge of Go, Python or Rust
  • Knowledge of EDA or Messaging Architectures
  • Knowledge of Package and Dependency Management

