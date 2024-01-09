Mid Perl Developer – Western Cape Oakdale

Our client is currently seeking to recruit a Mid Perl Developer.
Responsibilities:
- Performs constructive design and code reviews while mentoring junior developers
- Collaborate with Product to ensure product roadmap items are delivered on time
- Contribute to requirement analysis, design, code, and unit testing of software components using agile software development processes
- Frequent interaction with product, architecture, data and operations teams
- Enable rapid feature development without cutting quality
- Create and maintain documentation for live ops, debugging, and general knowledge
Requirements:
- Good communication and coaching/mentoring skills
- Must be ambitious and be willing to take ownership of what you work on
- Good problem-solving and organizational skill set
- Self-motivated and a willingness to get stuck in
- Understands the importance, the purpose, and the implementation of testing
- Experience of supporting, modifying, and maintaining systems
- An ability to effectively understand and translate product and business requirements into technical solutions
Desirable Experience:
- 2+ years of full-time software engineering experience
- Experience with version control systems, preferably git
- Experience with RESTful services integration and development
- Experience working with a major cloud platform preferred (AWS, Google Cloud, Azure)
- Experience delivering applications using CI/CD tools following best practices. (Docker, Helm, Jenkins, ArgoCD)
Essential Skills:
- Good experience with Modern Perl
- Good experience working with Dancer2 or other MVC framework
- Good experience with Database Technologies
- Good knowledge of Testing Frameworks
Desirable Skills:
- Knowledge of Go, Python or Rust
- Knowledge of EDA or Messaging Architectures
- Knowledge of Package and Dependency Management
Desired Skills:
- perl
- mvc
- dancer2
- go
- python