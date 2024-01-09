Mimecast acquires Elevate Security

Mimecast has acquired Elevate Security, a provider of human risk management solutions.

The acquisition strengthens Mimecast’s offerings by providing proactive insights and deeper visibility into human behaviors and risk, helping customers better protect the digital workplace. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“People, communications and data are core to every organization and artificial intelligence (AI) has accelerated cyber criminals’ ability to exploit these essential elements for their own gain,” says David Raissipour, chief technology and product officer at Mimecast.

“People are historically the largest vulnerability in an organization but can also be the strongest line of defense if given the right tools and education. That’s our goal with this acquisition and core to our work – manage risk by understanding human behavior in the context of a complex environment and then acting on it.”

The Elevate Security security platform has the flexibility to ingest human behavior and context data from a range of sources. It then flags high-risk people using a precision risk scoring algorithm. Combined with tools such as Mimecast’s Awareness Training, these capabilities can help drive targeted intervention and training that reduces overall risk and exposure for companies.

The capabilities that Elevate Security’s technology powers combined with Mimecast’s portfolio of products, demonstrates Mimecast’s continued commitment to leading customers through the next generation of human risk management.

“Elevate Security prides itself on being one of the first human risk platforms to help organizations identify high-risk people and automate responses and safeguards, and we have long admired Mimecast’s commitment to changing user behavior to enhance protection,” says Robert Fly, CEO and co-founder of Elevate Security. “We have no doubt that our combined strengths will help break new ground that changes the security conversation.”