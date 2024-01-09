Nvidia shows gaming, creating, GenAI, robotics at CES

Generative AI models that will bring lifelike characters to games and applications and new GPUs for gamers and creators were among the highlights of Nvidia’s announcements ahead of this week’s CES trade show in Las Vegas.

“Today, Nvidia is at the centre of the latest technology transformation: generative AI,” says Jeff Fisher, senior vice-president for GeForce at Nvidia.

A launching pad for GenAI

As AI shifts into the mainstream, Fisher says Nvidia’s RTX GPUs, with more than 100-million units shipped, are pivotal in the burgeoning field of generative AI, exemplified by innovations like ChatGPT and Stable Diffusion.

In October, Nvidia released the TensorRT-LLM library for Windows, accelerating large language models, or LLMs, like Llama 2 and Mistral up to 5x on RTX PCs.

And with Nivdia’s new Chat with RTX playground, releasing later this month, enthusiasts can connect an RTX-accelerated LLM to their own data, from locally stored documents to YouTube videos, using retrieval-augmented generation, or RAG, a technique for enhancing the accuracy and reliability of generative AI models.

Fisher also introduced TensorRT acceleration for Stable Diffusion XL and SDXL Turbo in the popular Automatic1111 text-to-image app, providing up to a 60% boost in performance.

Nvidia Avatar Cloud Engine (ACE) microservices

Nvidia ACE is a technology platform that brings digital avatars to life with generative AI. ACE AI models are designed to run in the cloud or locally on the PC.

At CES, Nvidia is announcing ACE Production Microservices for Nvidia Audio2Face and Nvidia Riva Automatic Speech Recognition. Available now, each model can be incorporated by developers individually into their pipelines.

The company is also announcing game and interactive avatar developers are pioneering ways ACE and generative AI technologies can be used to transform interactions between players and non-playable characters in games and applications.

Developers embracing ACE include Convai, Charisma.AI, Inworld, miHoYo, NetEase Games, Ourpalm, Tencent, Ubisoft and UneeQ.

Getty Images releases GenAI services

Generative AI empowers designers and marketers to create concept imagery, social media content and more. Today, iStock by Getty Images is releasing a GenAI service built on Nvidia Picasso, an AI foundry for visual design, Fisher announced.

The iStock service allows anyone to create 4K imagery from text using an AI model trained on Getty Images’ catalogue of licensed, commercially safe creative content. New editing application programming interfaces that give customers powerful control over their generated images are also coming soon.

The GenAI service is available today at istock.com, with advanced editing features releasing via API.

GeForce RTX 40 SUPER Series

Fisher announced a new series of GeForce RTX 40 SUPER GPUs with more gaming and generative AI performance.

He said that the GeForce RTX 4080 SUPER can power fully ray-traced games at 4K. It’s 1.4x faster than the RTX 3080 Ti without frame gen in the most graphically intensive games. With 836 AI TOPS, Nvidia DLSS Frame Generation delivers an extra performance boost, making the RTX 4080 SUPER twice as fast as an RTX 3080 Ti.

Creators can generate video with Stable Video Diffusion 1.5x faster and images with Stable Diffusion XL 1.7x faster. The RTX 4080 SUPER features more cores and faster memory, and will be available starting 31 January.

Next up is the RTX 4070 Ti SUPER. Nvidia has added more cores and increased the frame buffer to 16Gb and the memory bus to 256 bits. It’s 1,6x faster than a 3070 Ti and 2.5x faster with DLSS 3, Fisher said.

Fisher also introduced the RTX 4070 SUPER. Nvidia has added 20% more cores, making it faster than the RTX 3090 while using a fraction of the power. And with DLSS 3, it’s 1,5x faster in the most demanding games.

Nvidia RTX Remix open beta launches

There are over 10-billion game mods downloaded each year. With RTX Remix, modders can remaster classic games with full ray tracing, DLSS, Nvidia Reflex and generative AI texture tools that transform low-resolution textures into 4K, physically accurate materials. The RTX Remix app will be released in open beta on 22 January.

Multi-encode livestreaming with Twitch

Twitch has over 7-million streamers going live each month to 35-million daily viewers, on all kinds of devices and internet services.

Yet many Twitch streamers are limited to broadcasting at a single resolution and quality level. As a result, they must broadcast at lower quality to reach more viewers.

To address this, Twitch, OBS and Nvidia have announced Enhanced Broadcasting, supported by all RTX GPUs. This new feature allows streamers to transmit up to three concurrent streams to Twitch at different resolutions and quality so each viewer gets the optimal experience.

Beta signups start today and will go live later this month. Twitch will also experiment with 4K and AV1 on the GeForce RTX 40 Series GPUs to deliver even better quality and higher resolution streaming.

AI-ready RTX laptops

RTX is the fastest-growing laptop platform, having grown 5x in the last four years. Over 50-million devices are enjoyed by gamers and creators across the globe.

Fisher has announced “a new wave” of RTX laptops launching from every major manufacturer. “Thanks to powerful RT and Tensor Cores, every RTX laptop is AI-ready for the best gaming and AI experiences,” Fisher said.

Activision and Blizzard embrace RTX

More than 500 games and apps now take advantage of Nvidia RTX technology, Nvidia’s senior consumer marketing manager Kristina Bartz said. They include Alan Wake 2, which won three awards at this year’s Game Awards.

Horizon Forbidden West, the sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn, will come to PC early this year with the Burning Shores expansion, accelerated by DLSS 3.

Pax Dei is a social sandbox massively multiplayer online game inspired by the legends of the medieval era. Developed by Mainframe Industries with veterans from CCP Games, Blizzard and Remedy Entertainment, Pax Dei will launch in early access on PC with AI-accelerated DLSS 3 this spring.

Last year, Diablo IV launched with DLSS 3 and immediately became Blizzard’s fastest-selling game. RTX ray tracing will now be coming to Diablo IV in March.

Day Passes and G-Sync technology coming to GeForce NOW

Nvidia’s partnership with Activision also extends to the cloud with GeForce NOW, Bartz said. In November, Nvidia welcomed the first Activation and Blizzard game, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3. Diablo IV and Overwatch 2 are coming soon.

GeForce NOW will get Day Pass membership options starting in February. Priority and Ultimate Day Passes will give gamers a full day of gaming with the fastest access to servers, with all the same benefits as members, including Nvidia DLSS 3.5 and Nvidia Reflex for Ultimate Day Pass purchasers.

Nvidia also announced Cloud G-SYNC technology is coming to GeForce NOW, which varies the display refresh rate to match the frame rate on G-SYNC monitors, giving members the smoothest, tear-free gaming experience from the cloud.

GenAI powers smarter robots

Deepu Talla, vice-president of robotics and edge computing at Nividia, shared how the infusion of generative AI into robotics is speeding up the ability to bring robots from proof of concept to real-world deployment.

Talla gave a peek into the growing use of generative AI in the NVIDIA robotics ecosystem, where robotics innovators like Boston Dynamics and Collaborative Robots are changing the landscape of human-robot interaction.