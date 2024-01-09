Project Manager – Gauteng Centurion

Hybrid position: 3 days / 2 days in the office alternate weeks
General Purpose: The Project Manager will be responsible for managing the entire project life cycle including initiation, planning, executing, and closing of projects within predetermined objectives and deliverables.
Minimum Requirements / Experience:
- Three (3) to Five (5) years’ Project Management experience
- Experience in working in a software environment with all the processes and procedures that pertain to that: in-depth customer / product-related experience relating to software cycles.
- Experience with Project Management in software development aligned to banking / payments.
Legal Requirements:
- Valid code B driver’s license and own transport
- Clear credit and criminal record
- South African Citizen or valid work permit for S.A.
Qualifications:
- Bachelor’s degree
- Project Management qualification
- Business Management Qualification beneficial
Summary:
- Design a journey with the customer
- Collect the customer expectations
- Match customer expectations with resources/offering of the company
- Document and share with the customer the documents (minutes, deliverables, business and technical documents)
- Design and execute planning (resources, deliverables, milestones, financials)
- Manage financials (budget, forecast, variance)
- Manage the stakeholders (customer or senior manager)
- Report and address risks and issues with actions
- Be able to navigate (as at least beginner user) into the product of the business
- Be smart user of productivities tools (power point, excel, word) and PPM tools (Jira, Service Now, Mercury, etc..)
Environment:
- Complex, multinational, multicultural
- Direct contact with executives from the company or from the customer (sometimes in contact with executives from big four consultancy companies)
- Very sensitive activities and topics
- No time zone due to global business
- Business subject to BID/competition with time constraints
Key Roles and Responsibilities
Governance
- Adhere to company policies and procedures.
- Adherence to the Project Implementation methodology.
- Obtain relevant sign of and authorisation for projects.
- Re-engage sales team for contract negotiations.
- Do not allow start of work without signed Variation Order unless approved.
Operational
Initiating:
- Engage sales team for project handover.
- Coordinate and integrate the various project elements during project initiation.
- Obtain project charter approvals.
- Obtaining authorisation for a new project and define its scope, by ensuring that project align with organisational objectives and customer needs.
- Conceptualisation of the scope of the project which reflects the stakeholders needs and expectations.
- Stakeholders identified and their needs are understood.
Planning:
- Schedule and facilitate kick-off meetings (internal and external).
- Completion of project kick off meeting checklist.
- Ensure scope of project is understood internally and externally and that only the required work is quoted and scheduled.
- Draft the Project Management Plan based on the RFP
- Draft the Project Management Schedule based on the RFP
- Scheduling of project and resources together with Senior Supplier
- Facilitation during quote process.
- Analyze scope of work and assemble team for execution in collaboration with the Operations Manager
- Build project plan in MS Project and submit for approval.
- Enter project buffers and plan for contingencies.
- Determine customer expectations.
- Identify the change management implications for the associated changes.
- Identify the project risks for the project.
- Present suggested processes to customer.
- Compile scope of work to be done.
- Ensuring approval of project scopes, schedules, costs, communication activities, quality management activities, risk response plan, Integrated change control process and Procurement plan.
Executing:
- Facilitation of all project meetings.
- Raising of issues with regards to project team and resolution with clients.
- Weekly project tracking.
- Determine the frequency and content of status reports from the project team, analyze results, and troubleshoot problem areas.
- Ensure that project team and clients understand quality requirements relevant to the functional requirements of the project.
- Management of all risks and issues logged on project.
- Management of Change Request process.
- Manage client expectations.
- Organisation of required meetings with project teams.
- Organisation of ad hoc risk and issue meetings with relevant stakeholders.
- Interaction with impacted stakeholder throughout project.
- Manage mitigation plans for projects.
- Daily management of risks and issues.
- Develop and deliver progress reports, proposals, requirements documentation, and presentations.
- Proactively manage changes in project scope, identify potential crises, and devise contingency plans.
- Renegotiate and obtain quotes for new tasks and scopes.
- Weekly billing on projects.
- Provide concise information to the project Steering Committee concerning project progress, budget status and issue tracking.
- Raise variation orders with the customer where this falls outside the SOW.
- Develop, prioritize, resolve or escalate out-of-scope issues.
- Track all budget items including manpower hours, cost, overruns, schedule conflicts, etc.
- Ensures all milestones are being met or if schedule slips, able to justify the missed deadline.
- Monitor current and future resource requirements and highlight capacity concerns.
- Monitor progress from resources on the project and ensure that the actual effort keeps up with the planned effort.
- Compile customer and management reports around the project health.
- Prepare resource scheduling for weekly operations forum.
- Manage material resources by:
- Compare actual performance with planned performance,
- Analyse variances,
- Access trends to effect process improvements,
- Evaluate possible alternatives,
- Implement appropriate corrective action as needed.
- Ensure information security requirements (ISMS) are adhered to on each project
- Participate in the Software Factory release management meetings to ensure project deliverables are considered in the overall release planning.
Closing:
- Draft a Highlight Report at end of each project phase.
- Management and resolution of project close out and lessons learnt.
- Facilitate post project review, internal and external.
- Transfer the completed product to operations or to close a cancelled project once;
- Project outcomes are accepted,
- Project resources are released.
- Stakeholder perceptions are measured and analysed.
- Draft Stage Exception Plans if stage boundaries are not met.
The mission and activities described in this job description are not an exhaustive list of the day-to-day responsibilities of the job holder and are subject to change. They may be modified or complemented to reflect the company developments.
Desired Skills:
- MS Project
- Project Management
- Project Planning
- Microsoft Project
- Managing Project Budgets
- Risk Management
- Stakeholder Management
- Microsoft Excel
- Project Governance
- Software cycle
- SDLC
- Banking Systems
- Payments
- Software Development Projects
Desired Work Experience:
- 2 to 5 years
Desired Qualification Level:
- Diploma
About The Employer:
A global group and key player in the Central Banking space