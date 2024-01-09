Project Manager – Gauteng Johannesburg

Leading multinational company based in Gauteng (East Rand) requires an experienced Project Manager with projects experience from the manufacturing industry.

Projects experience within heavy manufacturing industry is essential.

Relevant Bachelor’s degree or diploma preferred.

Minimum of 5 years relevant experience with qualification OR a minimum of 10 years relevant experience if there is no tertiary qualification

Proven working experience in project management.

Excellent client-facing and internal communication skills.

Excellent written and verbal communication skills.

Solid organizational skills including attention to detail and multitasking skills.

Process improvement.

Planning.

Good verbal and written communication.

Service driven, innovative, reliable, and assertive.

Strong customer focus and ability to work under pressure

Duties :

Coordinate internal resources and third parties/vendors for the flawless execution of multiple projects.

Ensure that all projects are delivered on-time, within scope and within budget.

Assist in the definition of project scope and objectives, involving all relevant internal stakeholders and ensuring technical feasibility.

Develop a detailed project plan to monitor and track progress.

Manage changes to the project scope, project schedule, and project costs using appropriate verification techniques.

Measure performance using appropriate project management tools and techniques.

Report and escalate to management as needed.

Manage the relationship with the client and relevant stakeholders.

Perform risk management to minimize potential risks.

Establish and maintain relationships with third parties/vendors.

Create and maintain comprehensive project documentation.

Meet with clients to take detailed ordering briefs and clarify specific requirements of each project.

Track project performance, specifically to analyze the successful completion of short and long-term goals.

Desired Skills:

engineering

manufacturing

projects

Employer & Job Benefits:

Basic

medical aid

provident fund

group life cover

performance bonus

